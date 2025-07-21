"It’s not anything magic, but Andre Agassi had some very wise words" - Holger Rune opens up about being mentored by American at Citi DC Open

Holger Rune was recently seen interacting with Andre Agassi at the Mubadala Citi DC Open. Opening up about their partnership, the Dane revealed that the eight-time Grand Slam champion has been mentoring him in his hunt to reach the World No.1 rank.

Rune has been one of the most promising tennis players to emerge from Denmark in recent years. His career so far has seen him notch wins against the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. The 22-year-old has been a runner-up at three ATP Masters 1000 events and was the titleist at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Now, Holger Rune has partnered up with tennis legend Andre Agassi in a bid to further his career. Opening up about being mentored by the American, Rune told Tennis.com,

“I reached out to him some months ago. He’s an amazing man, first of all, and he’s very wise, as well. He sees the game in a unique way that I’ve never experienced before. So I thought when I reached out to him, he would be a good guy to get some mentoring from. Right now, I’m No. 8 in the world, and anything that can help me get higher in the rankings, I’m happy to hear and listen.”

Rune went on to add that he decided to reach out for some ‘extra input’, saying,

“I thought now was a good moment to reach out to Agassi because my base is back and I’m playing well again. When you’re changing coaches a lot, you don’t play as well because you’re not following one opinion or a single structure. I thought this was the right time to get some extra input. It’s not anything magic, but he obviously had some very wise words I can use.”

While Holger Rune is being mentored by Andre Agassi, the youngster continues to train under childhood coach Lars Christensen.

Holger Rune’s path to the finals at the Mubadala Citi DC Open

Holger Rune was dealt a massive blow at the Wimbledon Championships. The Dane arrived at the competition as the eighth seed but was shown the door in his opening round match by Nicolas Jarry after an excruciating battle.

Now, Rune will be hoping to kick off his hard-court season on a better note as he competes at the Mubadala Citi DC Open. The 22-year-old is seeded third at the event and has been gifted a bye for his opening round encounter. He will likely run into Alexandre Muller for his second round match.

Up next, Alex Michelson might await the Dane in his round of 16 match, while Daniil Medvedev will likely be his rival in the quarterfinals.

If he makes it to the semifinals at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, Rune will likely have to battle Alex de Minaur, Cameron Norrie, or Lorenzo Musetti.

