Andre Agassi poses with daughter Jaz in rare moment, proudly credits her for helping him recreate his iconic 1995 bandana look

Andre Agassi was overjoyed to recreate his bandana look from 1995, as his daughter Jaz helped him find the 'exact same' one. Known for his quirky style, the American tennis legend rocked his red bandana at the MGM Rewards Slam held on March 1, 2025.

Ad

The 8-time Grand Slam champion was seen showing off his old charm at Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. He was paired with World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for an exhibition match against Naomi Osaka and Mardy Fish.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, was in attendance to watch her dad play and eventually win the match. The former World No. 1 took to his Instagram stories to share an adorable image of the two of them and wrote a sweet message to credit his daughter.

Ad

Trending

" @jazagassi found me the exact red bandana I wore back in 1995": he wrote.

Screenshot via @agassi on Instagram

The American also shared a video that was reminiscent of his past look in the form of an Instagram reel.

Ad

"What a fun day playing in my hometown of Vegas yesterday. Can’t believe my daughter @jazagassi found me the exact red bandana I wore back in 1995, so I had to bring it back. An awesome way to celebrate the here and now," he captioned.

Ad

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf also have an older son, Jaden, who was picked to represent Germany at the World Baseball Classics.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's post-retirement life

Andre Agassi and Steffi Garf at the Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf got married in 2001 and had two kids- Jaz, who is a fitness trainer, and Jaden, a baseball player. Even though the couple has now retired from tennis professionally, they still contribute to the sport greatly in multiple ways.

Ad

The couple played a pivotal role in promoting Pickleball in America and also won the third edition of the Pickleball Slam recently against former tennis players Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard.

“I’ve seen pickleball save so many tennis clubs because people come and play. This sport translates culture, it breaks down cultural barriers. It’s people, it’s community, anybody can play it,” said Agassi in an interview.

The couple are also brand ambassadors for the Pickleball and Table Tennis company Joola, providing them impetus in popularizing the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi