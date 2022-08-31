Andre Agassi reacts to fans impersonating him at US Open 2022

Tennis legend Andre Agassi has reacted to two fans impersonating him on the second day of the 2022 US Open.

Agassi is a man with a long list of achievements. Over the course of his twenty-year career, he became one of the best professional tennis players of all time, taking home eight Grand Slam titles along with the Masters Cup (now known as the ATP Finals).

The American distinguished himself from his contemporaries in many ways, on and off the court. One of the reasons he was so popular was his ludicrous sense of fashion, particularly his long, flowing hair.

On the second day of the 2022 US Open, two spectators were observed imitating the tennis legend.

SportsCenter, an ESPN television program, posted an image of the fans on Twitter with the following caption:

"Is that you, @AndreAgassi??"

The eight-time Grand Slam winner retorted with an emoticon that showed how enthralled he was by the incident.

"What makes something special is not just what you have to gain, but what you feel there is to lose" - Andre Agassi recalls his 1992 Wimbledon win

Andre Agassi at The 2019 Australian Open

Andre Agassi recently reflected on his victory at Wimbledon in 1992, which came precisely thirty years ago. The American won his only title at SW19 by defeating Goran Ivanisevic in the final, 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. It was also his first Major title.

The American tweeted on the 30th anniversary of his solitary Wimbledon victory about what makes an achievement worthwhile.

"What makes something special is not just what you have to gain, but what you feel there is to lose...." he wrote.

In an interview with the ATP Tour, Andre Agassi recounted how Goran Ivanisevic always had the upper hand in their 1992 Wimbledon final. However, the American started to believe he could win in the fifth set after the Serb missed his serve.

"I never felt I had the upper hand until the match was over," Agassi reminisced, adding, "Early in the fifth set, he was holding easily and I was struggling. At 4-5, he served two double faults to go down 0/30. He missed his first serve on the next point. and it then crossed my mind I may be able to win it."

Agassi went on to win seven more Grand Slam titles and became the first man to complete a career Grand Slam in the Open Era since Rod Laver (1969).

