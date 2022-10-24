Andre Agassi reacts to his and Steffi Graf's 21st wedding anniversary

Tennis legend Andre Agassi has reacted to his and Steffi Graf's 21st wedding anniversary. October 22nd marked the day two of the greatest tennis players decided to tie the knot 21 years ago.

Graf gave birth to their first child, Jaden Gil, on October 26, 2001, and their daughter Jaz Elle was born two years later. Agassi and Graf are still happily married, living in Las Vegas, and doing a lot of work for charity.

On their 21st wedding anniversary, the USTA took to Twitter to wish the duo and referred to them as a "power couple." They shared a picture of Graf and Agassi, captured at the 2006 US Open, and wrote:

"On this day in 2001, @AndreAgassi & Steffi Graf were married. Happy anniversary to one of tennis' favorite power couples."

USTA @usta



Happy anniversary to one of tennis' favorite power couples



📸: 2006 On this day in 2001, @AndreAgassi & Steffi Graf were married.Happy anniversary to one of tennis' favorite power couples📸: 2006 @usopen On this day in 2001, @AndreAgassi & Steffi Graf were married.Happy anniversary to one of tennis' favorite power couples ❤️📸: 2006 @usopen https://t.co/g5V5oQjiFC

The eight-time Grand Slam winner tweeted a smiling emoji in response.

"I think it helped me being young and naive and not really being aware so much of the moment" - Steffi Graf on winning the Golden Slam

Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship

Steffi Graf became the first tennis player in history to achieve the Golden Slam by winning all four Majors as well as the Olympic gold medal in 1988. Reflecting on this in an old interview, the German said that she had overlooked the significance of the occasion but, upon reflection, had come to appreciate its exclusivity.

"Extremely special. I think I didn’t realize at that point how specially really it was. I was 19 years old and, you know, winning my first Grand Slam the year before, and the suddenly winning four in the same year and topping it off with going to Seoul and winning the gold medal," Graf said.

"I mean it just was overwhelming really at that point, you know. I think it helped me a lot being young and kind of naïve and not really being aware so much of the moment,” she added.

During the same interview, Steffi Graf was asked whether there was a specific match that she considered to be the pinnacle of her career. She responded by citing her victory over Martina Hingis in the 1999 French Open final.

"I came back from a knee surgery about a year and a half before that. (I) had a very difficult time coming back to the sport. (I) didn’t actually expect to be coming back after the surgery that I had. I had a reconstructive knee surgery. (I) get to the French Open, I wasn’t expected to do very well. I struggled through tournaments before on the clay courts," Steffi Graf said.

"(I) find myself against Martina Hingis in the finals and being a set down, being a break down early in the second set; (Then) so many things started changing and changing. I started to loosen up and the crowd suddenly was behind me and I find myself winning the tournament at, yeah, I was 30 at that point (laughs). So, you know, finding myself winning a Grand Slam at a time when I didn’t expect it at all anymore and felt extreme closure to my career," she added.

Poll : 0 votes