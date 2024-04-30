Andre Agassi receives special birthday wish from son Jaden with rare picture of the former World No. 1 with his children

Andre Agassi received a special birthday wish from his son Jaden as he turned 54 years old.

Born in 1970 to Elizabeth and Emmanuel in Las Vegas, USA, Agassi became a professional tennis player in 1986 and competed on the men's circuit till 2006. Following his retirement, Agassi consciously stayed away from the spotlight and spent time with his wife Steffi Graf, and two children, Jaden and Jaz. On Monday, April 29, he celebrated his 54th birthday.

On the occasion, his son Jaden took to Instagram and posted a rare and old photograph in which Agassi can be spotted feeding ducks by the lake with Jaden and Jaz resting on his back.

"Happy birthday Pops!! Love you," Jaden wrote.

Jaden Agassi's recent Instagram story.

Andre Agassi won his first Grand Slam trophy at the Wimbledon Championships by defeating Goran Ivanisevic in the final.

He won seven more Major trophies, including four at the Australian Open, two at the US Open, and one at Roland Garros during his career. Also, he brought glory to his nation by winning the singles gold medal at the 1996 Olympics (Atlanta).

Agassi married actress Brooke Shields in 1997 but the two were separated within the following two years. He then fell in love with German tennis icon Steffi Graf and asked for her hand in marriage.

The two tied the knot in October 2001 notably just a few days before Jaden's birth.

Andre Agassi opens up on Jaden and Jaz not realizing his and Steffi Graf's fame

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi recently revealed that his kids, Jaden and Jaz, were once unable to comprehend the level of his and Steffi Graf's fame. He talked about it while in conversation with People during the Netflix Slam, which was held in March this year.

The former World No. 1 stated that the kids used to get confused when people walked up to their father and mother in public places.

"When people are coming up to us in grocery stores, [Jaden and Jaz] were like, 'What's up with these people?' So you go through a whole phase of them going, 'Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there's a big deal'," Agassi said.

Agassi then added that the kids soon realized that their father and mother were big names in tennis.

"And then they start to put together why it's a big deal. They start to realize they're looking behind the Wizard of Oz curtain and they realize it's not all that," the American added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback