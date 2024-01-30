Andre Agassi reveals he's excited by Carlos Alcaraz's "energy" and Jannik Sinner's ball-striking, praises Ben Shelton and Daniil Medvedev's games

Andre Agassi has revealed which of the current men's players captivate him the most, citing Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as particularly exciting talents.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history, Agassi made a return to the Australian Open at this year's event and presented the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup, a trophy he lifted four times during his career.

While in Melbourne, the American used the opportunity to observe Daniil Medvedev's practice session and interact with Alcaraz, Sinner, and Ben Shelton ahead of their respective campaigns, gaining insights into the younger generation of players.

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Andre Agassi was asked which of the current players 'excited' him the most. The eight-time Grand Slam champion was quick to name Carlos Alcaraz, sharing that, like everyone else, he too admired the Spaniard and the infectious energy he brought to the court.

Agassi then conveyed his appreciation for Jannik Sinner's impressive ball-striking skills and expressed excitement at witnessing Shelton's development as a player. Furthermore, the former World No. 1 lavished praise on Medvedev, hailing the Russian's tennis IQ and strategic approach during matches.

"Just like everyone, I’m loving [Carlos] Alcaraz right now. He brings such an energy. [Jannik] Sinner, I love the way he hits the ball. Watching Ben Shelton come around with his game and intensities. [Daniil] Medvedev, the guy’s tennis IQ is crazy in the way he negotiates the game and 6’6” and plays the way he does is so remarkable," Andre Agassi said.

Andre Agassi's ex-coach highlights 'eerie similarities' in Jannik Sinner's Australian Open triumph and the American's French Open 1999 win

Andre Agassi won the 1999 French Open

Jannik Sinner recently won his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2024 Australian Open, overcoming a two-set deficit to claim a 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Subsequently, Andre Agassi's former coach, Brad Gilbert, took to social media and pointed out several 'eerie similarities' between Sinner's win in Melbourne and Agassi's triumph in the 1999 French Open final.

The American had squared off against Andrei Medvedev in the Roland Garros final, battling back from two sets down to win 1-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 and achieve the coveted career Grand Slam.

Beyond the parallels in the scoreline, Gilbert also highlighted the "crazy" coincidence that both Sinner and Agassi emerged victorious against players with 'Medvedev' as their last names.

"That match tonight was so eerily similar to @AndreAgassi win at the 99 @rolandgarros final down 2 sets and 4 all in the 3rd set, both did not drop serv in final 3 sets, and crazy AA @janniksin beat Medvedev," Gibert posted on X (formerly Twitter).

