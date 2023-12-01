Andre Agassi revisits USA's triumph at 1992 David Cup while partnering John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, & Jim Courier

Andre Agassi has reminisced about USA's Davis Cup triumph in 1992. The American men's national squad won their 30th Davis Cup title comprehensively by beating Switzerland 3-1 in the summit clash.

Agassi, an eight-time Major winner, ruled the roost from the late 1990s to the early 2000s. While the American enjoyed a prolific career on the ATP Tour, he was also very dependable when he donned his nation's colors for the Davis Cup.

In 1992, Andre Agassi had won his maiden Major title at Wimbledon and was in great form. He had also defeated fellow top players Pete Sampras and Ivan Lendl in championship bouts at Atlanta and Toronto, respectively.

Agassi, then-22-year-old, played even better at that year's Davis Cup. He won all seven of his singles matches and ended his illustrious career with a 30-6 win/loss record at the annual national event.

Agassi's performance in the Davis Cup final against Jakob Hlasek was perhaps his best, keeping the occasion in mind. He routed the second-best-ranked Swiss 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. His compatriots Pete Sampras, John McEnroe, and Jim Courier contributed to the team's next two wins, which sealed the championship match 3-1 in USA's favor.

Agassi was seemingly ecstatic about the 1992 edition of the Davis Cup, as he took to his Instagram account on Thursday (November 30) to upload a photo of him and McEnroe cheering for their teammate Courier during the decisive tie of the final.

Andre Agassi caused a ruckus in the first round of Davis Cup 1992 after he caught Martin Jaite's serve in his hand

Andre Agassi hits a backhand

Andre Agassi was in fine form during the 1992 Davis Cup, dropping only two sets across seven matches. The American found himself in trouble early on in his national duty, though, as he was embroiled in a controversy during the USA's first-round match against Argentina at the Mauna Lani Racquet Club in Waimea, Hawaii.

USA had won the tie against Argentina in their first three matches itself following which Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi played two dead rubbers. The then-World No. 11 was pitted against Martin Jaite, whom he was beating convincingly before something bizarre happened.

At 7-5, 4-0 up, Andre Agassi proceeded to catch Jaite's first serve in his hand, following which he was booed by the local crowd. The American attributed it to a brain fade due to the cold weather in Hawaii in his autobiography.

Here are some of the excerpts:

"Jaite hits a let serve, then hits a bending unreturnable serve that I reach up and catch with my hand. A riot breaks out. The crowd thinks I’m trying to show up their countryman, disrespecting him. They boo me for several minutes."

"The next day’s newspapers kill me. Rather than defend myself, I react with truculence. I say I’ve always wanted to do something like that. The truth is, I was just cold and not thinking. I was being stupid, not cocky. My reputation takes a major hit," Agassi added.

Andre Agassi, however, was unbothered by the negative reception to him as he completed a 7-5, 6-3 win to ensure USA beat Argentina 5-0. He also won both his singles matches against Czechoslovakia and Sweden in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi