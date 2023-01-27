Andre Agassi's biography 'Open' finds new reader in Paula Badosa's boyfriend Juan Betancourt

Paula Badosa's boyfriend Juan Betancourt is among the most recent readers of Andre Agassi's autobiography "Open".

Agassi wrote his memoir in collaboration with author JR Moehringer, who recently also wrote Prince Harry's memoir. The book was published in November 2009 and turned out to be a success, reaching No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller list at one point.

"Open" covered numerous periods of Andre Agassi's life along with his ups and downs throughout his tennis career. It also included his early years in tennis, his substance abuse and his resurgence in 1999, when he also met his future wife Steffi Graf.

Over the years, many have read Agassi's memoir, with one of the most recent readers being Paula Badosa's boyfriend, Juan Betancourt. The Cuban shared an image of the book on his Instagram stories.

Paula Badosa is currently recovering from her abductor injury, which she suffered during the Adelaide International 2. The Spaniard subsequently missed the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic praised Andre Agassi's baseline game during the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi during the 2017 French Open

Novak Djokovic recently heaped praise on Andre Agassi's baseline game and his return during the ongoing Australian Open.

While speaking about the American style of tennis, the Serb said that Agassi was perhaps the first player since Bjorn Borg to return very well and stay at the baseline during an era where most players deployed a serve-and-volley style.

"Andre Agassi was probably the first guy that returned so well, stayed back - after Borg - not coming into the net as much as the other guys. 90% of the players were serve-volleying. Nowadays, you don't get to see that pretty much at all," Djokovic said.

Agassi had an extraordinary career which cemented his status as one of the best players in tennis history. The American won a total of 60 singles titles, including eight grand Slams. He triumphed in each of the four Majors, winning the Australian Open four times.

In addition to his Grand Slam wins, Agassi also won the ATP Finals in 1990 (then known as the Tennis Masters Cup) and 17 Masters 1000 titles. He also has an Olympic gold to his name, winning it at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Agassi ended his illustrious career in 2006 following a third-round exit at that year's US Open.

