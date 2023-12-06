Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz recently looked back on an old family picture with the eight-time Major winner and her elder brother, Jaden.

Agassi enjoyed impressive longevity during his career, enjoying success in three different decades of tennis. At the age of 31, the American married 22-time Major winner Steffi Graf in October 2001, just a couple of years after ending his marriage with Brooke Shields.

Agassi and Graf were blessed with their son, Jaden, in the same year. Their younger daughter, Jaz, was conceived two years later. Both of Agassi's children attended his matches as infants to cheer for their father until he retired from professional tennis in 2006.

They have both matured into adults two decades later. While Jaden is a pitcher for the University of Southern California's Trojans, his 20-year-old sister Jaz heads her fashion line called 'Jaz Wear'.

Having said that, they both probably still reminisce about the days when they used to accompany Andre Agassi on the ATP Tour. In that context, it was fitting that Jaz took to her Instagram stories to revisit an old photo of them with their father, with a red heart emoji as the caption.

Watch Jaz's Instagram story below:

A screen capture of Jaz Agassi's Instagram story (@jazagassi)

In the picture, Jaz is holding a piece of bread in her hand as her elder brother snuggles with his father. Going by Agassi and his kids' appearance, the photo was probably clicked in the late 2000s.

Andre Agassi is ready to 'take money away' from John McEnroe at Pickleball Slam 2024

John McEnroe and Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi, meanwhile, will be teaming up with his wife Steffi Graf to take on John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in the second edition of the Pickleball Slam on February 4, 2024. The doubles exhibition match will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in South Florida, USA.

Last month, Agassi spoke briefly about the match-up on the 'Pat McAfee Show'. The former World No. 1 jokingly trash-talked fellow American McEnroe, insisting that the $1 million prize money was his to take.

"I'm more grateful for the game, it's given me a platform to change so many lives. It's given me a platform to meet my wife, my children, my family, I mean, it’s given me the chance to freakin' play pickleball and get paid to do it and take that money away from John McEnroe at the same time," he said on the Pat McAfee Show in November.

Interestingly, Agassi and McEnroe locked horns at the inaugural Pickleball Slam in April this year. While the 64-year-old won their singles match handily, Agassi's partner Andy Roddick soon restored parity after beating Michael Chang.

In the decider, McEnroe and Chang dropped their doubles match against Agassi and Roddick in three close sets by a scoreline of 21-15, 21-23, 12-10.

