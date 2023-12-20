Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz shows off his foundation's Christmas celebrations as they team up with NFL players for sports drills and giveaways

The Andre Agassi Foundation teamed up with Milk and Honey Sports along with NFL players Brandon Facyson, Amari Burney, and Sincere McCormick to donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada (BGCSN).

After hanging up his racquet in 2006, the eight-time Grand Slam champion has been involved with philanthropy. The Andre Agassi Foundation for Education helps provide education to children through their public charter schools.

It also works towards making an impact on public education in the US by 'influencing state and national policy', as per the foundation's website. The BGCSN expressed their gratitude to their guests for inspiring youngsters through sports drills and giveaways, which included tracksuits along with other gifts.

Agassi's daughter Jaz Agassi took to Instagram to re-post the club's pictures and message.

"A heartfelt thank you to #Brandon Facyson, #Amari Burney and #Sincere McCormick from the Raiders, @milkhoneysports and @andreagassifoundation who not only brought their A-game to sports drills but also showered our youth with gifts and track suits. Your generosity and dedication are making a lasting impact on these young hearts," wrote the BGCSN on Instagram.

Jaz's Instagram story.

She also shared a picture of the giveaways laid out for excited children, spreading cheer during the holiday season.

Screengrab from Jaz Agassi's Instagram

Former coach recalls Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras' epic clash at 1999 Wimbledon final

Andre Agassi at the 1999 US Open

Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras famously locked horns in the 1999 Wimbledon final. The latter won the contest in straight sets to lift his sixth Wimbledon trophy.

Sampras' coach at the time, Paul Annacone recalled the epic clash and shared the post-match conversation he had with the 14-time Grand Slam champion regarding his serve.

In an episode of the Rock n Roll Tennis podcast, Annacone shared how Sampars was confident of his serve even against an opponent like Agassi, who was known for his exceptional returns.

"I said it [second-serve speed] was like seven miles an hour on average and he [Sampras] goes 'really?' and I go 'yeah.' I said why is that and he just paused for a second and he goes well two reasons, a few reasons actually, 'one Andre's the greatest returner out there, so I have to and the second reason is because I can'," Annacone said recently. [at 34:10 in the Rock n Roll Tennis podcast]

Annacone also added that the 1999 Wimbledon final was one of the best matches he ever witnessed on grass courts. Sampras went on to win the Wimbledon title the following year as well.

