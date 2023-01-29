Andre Agassi's daughter reacts to Sebastian Korda's "Australian Open dump" featuring her father's picture

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz Agassi recently reacted to Sebastian Korda's Australian Open photo dump, which included her father.

Sebastian Korda had a fairytale run at the 2023 Australian Open. He defeated Cristian Garin, Yosuke Watanuki, former World No.1 Daniil Medvedev and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz to reach the quarterfinals -- his first time doing so at a Grand Slam.

The American was up against Russian Karen Khachanov in the last eight. However, his run was cut short as he had to retire due to a wrist injury after being two sets down.

Following that, Sebastian Korda shared some photos on his Instagram account of the time he spent in Australia, including one in which he could be seen standing in front of a picture of his mentor Andre Agassi.

In view of that, Agassi's daughter Jaz Agassi took to her Instagram stories to react to it, writing:

"Goats."

Jazz Agassi via Instagram stories.

"I think it got worse during the match, it was almost tough to hold the racquet" - Sebastian Korda on his wrist injury

Sebastian Korda pictured at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 9.

In his post-match press conference following his quarterfinal loss to Karen Khachanov, Sebastian Korda addressed his wrist injury, saying that it was difficult to even hold the racquet at times during the match and that it gradually worsened as time passed.

"I think it got worse during the match. I hit one forehand return, and after that, it was almost tough to hold the racquet at times," Korda said.

"I mean, I knew kind of what it was right away, right when I hit the return. I kind of felt that spot that I was feeling before. Like I said, some forehands I couldn't even hold the racquet. Volleying was almost impossible for me. So it was a little tough," he added.

The American stated that he sustained the injury while competing in the 2023 Adelaide International 1, where he advanced to the final but fell to Novak Djokovic. He added that the injury went away and then suddenly reappeared, and that he would see a doctor to figure it out.

"I had it a little bit in Adelaide a couple weeks ago, but then it went away. During the matches, it was completely fine. Then just one kind of mishit return, and it started to bother me a lot of after that," Korda said.

"I have no idea. I don't know what it really is. I had it in Adelaide and then it went away completely. Now it just came back out of nowhere. I don't know. See a doctor right after this and figure out more," he added.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Poll : 0 votes