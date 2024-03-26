Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert calls for "suspension" after UCLA's Jorge Plans tosses ball out of his pocket for controversial let call

Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert has called for UCLA player Jorge Plans Gonzalez's suspension. Gilbert's call came following Plans Gonzalez's controversial let call during a match against Arizona's Nick Lagaev.

The Spaniard lost the first set 6-7 (2) and was serving at 30-30 with the scores even at 4-4 in the second set when the incident happened. Lagaev's play forced Plans Gonzalez to retreat beyond the baseline. The Canadian hit a drive forehand volley and looked on course to set up a break point opportunity.

However, Plans Gonzalez appeared to throw a ball onto the court after taking it out of his pocket. Next, he turned to the umpire in the hopes of a let being called, which would result in the point being replayed. Ultimately, the match was left unfinished after the Spaniard clinched the second set 6-4.

Brad Gilbert, Andre Agassi's ex-coach and current member of Coco Gauff's coaching setup, reacted to the moment on social media. Gilbert also tagged college tennis insider Parsa.

"Suspension @Parsa_Nemati" Gilbert wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Former American ATP player James Blake responded to Gilbert's call for Plans Gonzalez's suspension. Blake said that the Spaniard should be suspended for his next match.

"Awful. Sit him for the next match," Blake wrote.

Gilbert replied to Blake, saying that a one-match suspension would not be enough. According to the iconic coach, a five-match suspension should be the minimum punishment doled out to Plans Gonzalez.

"At least that, i think that should be 5 matches minimum," Gilbert wrote.

Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert: "Zendaya is definitely athletic"

Brad Gilbert (L) and Coco Gauff (R) at the 2023 US Open

Brad Gilbert recently opened up on his work as a consultant for Zendaya's upcoming tennis-centric film, Challengers. The 62-year-old talked about the challenges in making Zendaya and her co-actors look like professional tennis players.

"You want to get better and perfect what you’re doing. Obviously, we had a short period of time. And it’s not easy when you haven’t played and you’re supposed to be a pro. Zendaya and Josh (O'Connor) had never played. Mike (Faist) had played high school tennis. He’s a 4.0," Gilbert told Tennis.com.

Gilbert also commented on Zendaya's athleticism and said that some of her traits as a dancer would be useful in tennis.

"Zendaya is definitely athletic. She’s a dancer and she can move and be balanced. That’s very much part of tennis," he added.

Challengers is slated to open for audiences in the United States on April 26.

