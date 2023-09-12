Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert shows off winning racquets of US Open champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic

Brad Gilbert shared a picture of the two racquets used by the two 2023 US Open champions, Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic.

The racquets helped the 19-year-old win her maiden Major and Djokovic clinch his 24th Grand Slam title. As visible in the photo posted by Gilbert, Gauff had signed hers as - ‘Coco US Open Champ’ 23’ and Djokovic’s racquet read ‘Novak Djokovic - 24’.

Andre Agassi’s ex-coach Brad Gilbert took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a glimpse of the racquets, captioning the post with:

"The 2 champions ⁦@usopen⁩ sticks ⁦@CocoGauff⁩ ⁦@DjokerNole⁩."

Novak Djokovic became the first male tennis player to win 24 Grand Slam titles, defeating 27-year-old Russian Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 at the flushing meadows. Coco Gauff, meanwhile, claimed the first Major of her career by outlasting Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Brad Gilbert and Coco Gauff embarked on a partnership in April 2023 and brought commendable achievement.

The American won her first WTA 500 title in Washington, followed by her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Cincinnati Open and now the US Open, under the guidance of Gilbert and Pere Riba.

Coco Gauff becomes the youngest to be ranked World No.3 since Maria Sharapova

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2023 US Open.

Coco Gauff reached her career-high ranking of World No.3 on Monday (September 11), thanks to her US Open title win.

She became the youngest to achieve this feat since Maria Sharapova did it in 2006. It does not stop there; Gauff is also the youngest tennis player from the United States to etch her name in the top 3 since Venus Williams in 1999.

Gauff also became the third American teenager to claim the US Open title after Serena Williams (1999) and Tracy Austin (1979, 1981).

"I knew if I didn’t give it my all, I had no shot at winning," she stated after her victory.

The young tennis star is ready to face what is to come as she is "used to it."

"I feel like this is a big achievement, but honestly, I feel like I've been so used to this since I was basically 15 years old in high school, doing online school, just used to it," Gauff said.

Furthermore, Gauff has now attained the highest ranking among American female tennis players. At this year's US Open, it was Jessica Pegula who was the top-ranked as she entered the tournament as the American No.1.

