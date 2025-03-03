Andre Agassi's ex-coach Darren Cahill reveals how the American had other plans when his father wanted him to retire

Andre Agassi’s former coach, Darren Cahill, revealed an interesting moment from the American legend’s career, where his father wanted him to retire after his thrilling win against Marcos Baghdatis at the 2006 US Open. Cahill said that Agassi’s father, Emmanuel Agassi, felt his son’s gruelling five-set win over Baghdatis was the perfect way for him to end his career on a high note.

Agassi was struggling with a back injury going into the US Open and needed to take cortisone injections just to be able to play. The eight-time Grand Slam champion was visibly struggling in the match against Baghdatis and let go of a two-set lead before making a stunning comeback to seal a memorable 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 7-5 win.

Such was the physically draining nature of the contest that Baghdatis, who was 21 compared to 36-year-old Andre Agassi, struggled with intense cramps in the final set.

In a chat with the Tennis Insider Club, Cahill, who coached Agassi in the twilight years of his career, recalled the circumstances surrounding that match and how that win would have been the perfect goodbye.

“When I started with him, he was 32 and we finished when he was 36. We spent five years of incredible tennis together. The last year was tough because he was struggling with a back (injury),” said Cahill.

He continued:

“He had that one match against Baghdatis at the U.S. Open, which was the perfect goodbye. I know he ended up losing Benjamin Becker and the next round. But for us, that match against Baghdatis was the perfect goodbye. And the way he played…the drama of the match, it was the perfect way. Even his dad came up to me after the match and said, “That's it, pull him out”. We all spoke to Andre about maybe pulling out after the match, but he wanted to finish with a record in his hands, which was good.”

Despite the suggestions to hang up his boots after that win against Baghdatis, Andre Agassi was determined to play on and end his career on his terms. He went on to play Germany’s Benjamin Becker in the third round and lost in four sets, after which he received a rousing standing ovation from the crowd.

Andre Agassi recalls his father's role in shaping his career

Andre Agassi won eight Majors, including two US Open titles. Source: Getty

Sport runs in Andre Agassi's blood. His father, Emmanuel, was a boxer and represented Iran at the 1948 and 1952 editions of the Olympics. A sportsman himself, Emmanuel, introduced his son to tennis at the tender age of three. He was Andre Agassi's first coach and later sent him to Nick Bollettieri's academy when he turned 13.

Agassi said that he had developed a sense of "hatred" for the sport but later realized that his father only meant well and wanted him to achieve sporting excellence.

"My father is incredibly loyal. I wish he had loved me less. He was always generous. He was just looking for the shortest route to the American dream. My father had a plan and he himself was incredibly disciplined," Agassi told SZ Wochenende in 2010.

Emmanuel made sure the American dream came true as Andre went on to become the World No. 1 player, won eight Grand Slam titles, and established his name as among the greatest to have played the sport.

