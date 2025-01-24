Andre Agassi's ex-coach makes position crystal clear on Novak Djokovic receiving foul treatment from Australian Open crowd after mid-match exit

Novak Djokovic put Alexander Zverev into the final of the 2025 Australian Open with his decision to retire due to injury from the duo's semifinal match. Djokovic's decision came as a shock to the crowd who saw the 24-time Grand Slam champion match his opponent toe-to-toe before eventually losing 6-7(5) in the opening set.

A few began to boo as Djokovic made his way off-court. The crowd's behaviour did not go down well with Zverev who stood up for the former World No. 1 in his on-court interview. Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert took to X to comment on the crowd's behavior and lauded Zverev for sticking up for the 10-time Australian Open champion.

"I was beyond shocked. A few were booing Djoker. Good for Zverev for speaking up. Absolutely no reason for that to have happened," he wrote.

The 37-year-old had sustained a thigh injury in his quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz. He entered the semifinal against the German with a heavily taped left upper leg. Djokovic's decision to retire put an end to his hope of a record-extending 11th Australian Open and a 25th Grand Slam title.

Alexander Zverev supports Novak Djokovic amid booing crowd at Australian Open SF

Alexander Zverev entered the final of a Gram Slam for the third time in his career at the 2025 Australian Open on Friday, January 24. The German is the 2020 US Open and 2024 French Open runner-up having lost to eventual champions Dominic Thiem and Carlos Alcaraz respectively.

In his on-court interview, Zverev was asked to share his thoughts on Djokovic's game. Zverev addressed the crowd, a few of whom had booed Djokovic for his decision to retire injured. He requested them to be more supportive reminding them of the 24-time Grand Slam champion's dedication to the sport.

"The very first thing I want to say is please guys, don't boo a player when he goes out injured," he said [at 0:10]. "I know that everybody paid for tickets and everbody wants to see hopefully a great five-set match but you've got to understand Novak Djokovic is somebody that has given the sport for the past 20 years absolutely everything of his life."

"He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear, he has won this tournament with a hamstring tear. If he cannot continue a tennis match, it really means that he cannot continue a tennis match so please be respectful and really show some love for Novak as well," he added.

Zverev will meet the winner of Ben Shelton and Jannik Sinner's semifinal in a quest for his maiden Grand Slam title in the finals of the 2025 Australian Open.

