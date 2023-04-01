Carlos Alcaraz's quality has left tennis coaching great Brad Gilbert in awe. Gilbert, who has previously coached both Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick, among others, feels the Spaniard is "off the charts" at the age of 19 and further highlighted his superior tennis IQ and skill.

Alcaraz lost his 2023 Miami Open semi-final against Jannik Sinner on Friday but did not fail to produce some memorable moments. Down 1-4 in the opening set, the teenager stormed back to win the set in a tiebreak with some brilliant shotmaking in the process.

During the match, Gilbert applauded Alcaraz's resilience and stressed that the Spaniard has a very good sense of approaching the net, while also being able to use the drop shot at will and with success more often than not.

Brad Gilbert tweeted on Friday:

"Amazing resilience from escape from Alcaraz, he has such good feel for coming forward and hands. At his age of 19 simply off the charts, the dropshot he is fearless to play it and wins a huge majority of the points when he uses it."

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation at his age of 19 simply off the charts, the dropshot he is fearless to play it and wins a huge majority of the points when he uses it Amazing resilience from escape from Alcaraz, he has such good feel for coming forward and handsat his age of 19 simply off the charts, the dropshot he is fearless to play it and wins a huge majority of the points when he uses it Amazing resilience from escape from Alcaraz, he has such good feel for coming forward and hands 🙌 at his age of 19 simply off the charts, the dropshot he is fearless to play it and wins a huge majority of the points when he uses it

Alcaraz, who had won 20 sets in a row before the semi-final, met his match in Sinner as the Italian stopped Alcaraz's 21-set winning streak to win the match 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-2. However, the Spaniard had a successful time during the Sunshine Double, winning Indian Wells without dropping a set in what was his first hard-court tournament of the season and then making the Miami Open semifinals.

Carlos Alcaraz upbeat despite losing shot at Sunshine Double and relinquishing No. 1 ranking

Carlos Alcaraz competes at 2023 Miami Open.

Carlos Alcaraz's loss on Friday also meant that he will drop to No. 2 in the ATP rankings next Monday, with Novak Djokovic set to take over the world No. 1 ranking. However, Alcaraz was more disappointed about the fact that he lost the chance to win the Sunshine Double this year after coming so close to the same. Having said that, the Murcia native is optimistic that he will have multiple opportunities in the future to earn both achievements.

Carlos Alcaraz said in his post-match press conference:

"I don't think about I lost the No. 1, I lost the Sunshine Double. I don't think about it."

He added:

"Of course it's a shame, you know, but I had opportunity to get the Sunshine Double, but, I mean, I think I gonna have more years to try to get it."

Alcaraz will now compete at the Monte Carlo Masters, which begins on April 8. The Spaniard will then defend his titles at the Barcelona Open and Madrid Open.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Poll : 0 votes