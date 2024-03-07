"Andre Agassi's game would certainly translate in this era" - Mardy Fish backs former World No. 1 to beat modern-day baseliners

Retired American tennis pro Mardy Fish recently lauded Andre Agassi, suggesting that his gameplay could wear out any modern-day baseliner.

Agassi, who hung up his racket in 2006 at the US Open after a career that spanned two decades, was particularly renowned for his attacking brand of tennis. He could be credited for the discovery of the 'swinging volley,' where he would stand on or inside the baseline for most parts of the point. It enabled him to attack his opponent's serve and maintain a firm grip on rallies early into the point.

This style of play helped him notch eight Grand Slam singles titles, an Olympic Gold, and 101 weeks at the helm of men's tennis.

Compatriot Fish heaped praise on Agassi and fellow American legend Pete Sampras on Wednesday, March 6, via social media, stating that he misses watching a "good ol" match between the two.

"I miss a good ol Sampras vs Agassi match," Fish wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

When asked by a fan about how Agassi would fare against the current crop of players who stand behind the baseline, Fish backed the former World No. 1 to beat them.

"His game would certainly translate in today’s era," Fish wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Expand Tweet

Fish and Agassi faced off twice on tour in 2004. Fish was an upcoming prospect in the United States then while Agassi was inching closer toward retirement. He won their first encounter in San Jose 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 but Agassi beat him at the Cincinnati Masters, winning it 4-6, 7-6 (3), 4-1.

Andre Agassi is the only man to win a career Super Slam

Andre Agassi at the 2024 Australian Open at Melbourne Park - Getty Images

Andre Agassi is widely regarded as one of the greatest to have ever graced the tennis court. His career spanned over two decades, with the American winning eight Grand Slam championships and one Olympic Gold medal along the way.

The former World No. 1 became the first man in the open era to achieve the career Super Slam. To achieve that feat one would have to win the career Grand Slam, plus the Olympic gold medal and the year-end championships. Agassi achieved this feat in 1999.

Nicknamed "The Punisher", he is also the first man in the open era to win all four Grand Slam titles on three different surfaces. Agassi also collected 17 Master titles and three Davis Cup titles with the United States during his career.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi