Andre Agassi's World No. 1 pickleball partner gets honest about why she did not pursue a career in tennis

Andre Agassi recently made headlines when it was revealed that the American tennis legend was going to make his professional pickleball debut. The eight-time Grand Slam champion has been championing pickleball, which is rising in popularity at a rapid pace all over the world.

After competing at various exhibition events around the world, Agassi will finally be making his professional debut at the 2025 US Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Florida, on April 30. However, he will have the talents of possibly the best partner one could choose, Anna Leigh Waters, the 18-year-old prodigy who is the World No. 1 in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Interestingly, Waters' first choice was never pickleball. The young American tried out soccer and tennis before eventually falling in love with pickleball. She felt that the heavy intensity that tennis brought, even at the younger ages, put her off.

"Honestly, I didn't fall in love with tennis like I fell in love with pickleball. When I'd go play a tennis tournament, I felt that the girls and their parents were a little too... I don't want to say mean, but super intense, at such a young age. And in South Florida, it's super competitive in tennis," Waters told The Athletic.

She added that she played tennis only because she loved it, but lost her fun when she started competing in tournaments.

"It was a little much for me because I was just playing tennis because I loved it," Waters said. "And then I started playing tournaments and I'm like, 'I don't really think this is for me.'"

Waters also talked about her pickleball journey, which started at a young age. What made pickleball more special for her was the fact that she was able to play pickleball with her mother.

"I went and played my first pickleball tournament and I had so much fun ... I was good at it and I was having fun so as a 10- or 11-year-old you want to do what you know is fun - and I was able to do it with my mom so that was even more special."

The 18-year-old also talked about what she told her new partner, Andre Agassi, whom she's already had practice sessions with.

"Stop doubting yourself" - Anna Leigh Waters reveals how she reassured Andre Agassi that he was the right partner for her

Andre Agassi Hosts Life Time's First Pickleball Open Play Day In Las Vegas - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi and Anna Leigh Waters have also had some practice sessions together. While the 54-year-old doesn't want to be the one pulling Waters down, the 18-year-old prodigy is not worried in the slightest about Agassi's pickleball prowess.

"I was like, 'Andre, you're insane at pickleball. Stop doubting yourself. You're so good," she said.

She also explained that their approach would be aggressive via their mantra,

"Grip it and rip it."

Andre Agassi enjoys playing with his wife, Steffi Graf, and he also appeared on a pickleball podcast recently, where he revealed whether they liked playing on the same team or as opponents.

