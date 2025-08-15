"Andre Agassi was saying that tongue in cheek" - Wimbledon commentator clears the air about controversial stint beside American

Andrew Castle faced criticism while commenting alongside Andre Agassi during the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The British broadcaster and former tennis player has now shared his thoughts on the controversial stint between him and Agassi during the semi-final round of the Wimbledon Championships.

Ad

Andrew Castle garnered disapproval from tennis enthusiasts when he was commenting on Wimbledon's semi-final clash between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz. In one of the moments during the commentary, the cameras focused on the Royal Box, and Castle talked about the Royal Box, shifting his focus from the game with Andre Agassi, mentioning that the individuals are here for 'tennis, not for this.'

During his recent interview with Betway Insider on August 15, Castle cleared the air, which involved the tennis legend Andre Agassi. Furthermore, he shared that their interaction was incorrectly interpreted by the fans.

Ad

Trending

"That’s the difference between the transcript and the reality; we had a great time. We had a laugh, and they took it out of context. I mean what appears to be something on paper is totally different in real life. Afterwards, Andre sent me a text, saying what an unbelievable time he’d had, and how he enjoyed it."

Ad

He continued,

"We were going to have him for the final but then he went into the Royal Box instead, but he had a great time. We had a series of amazing texts and messages that we swapped afterwards, and it was fantastic. But then you read that he was saying, ‘just concentrate on the tennis’ It was nothing like that in any way, shape, or form. He was saying that tongue in cheek whilst smiling at me...."

Ad

Andrew Castle has been covering tennis for the BBC network since 2003, and as a player won three ATP titles in the doubles category. Whereas the tennis icon made his BBC debut during the same match.

Andre Agassi plays professional pickleball with his wife, legendary Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf at Pickleball Slam 3 - Source: Getty

The winner of 60 ATP Tour singles titles, Andre Agassi, made his professional pickleball debut at the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships. The event was held from April 26 to May 3, 2025, in Florida. He played with top-notch player Anna Leigh Waters, and the duo lost in the second round.

Ad

He also plays alongside his wife, tennis star Steffi Graf. The latter is considered one of the most prominent women's tennis players, with 107 singles titles on the WTA Tour, among other notable accolades.

During his decorated career, Agassi clinched both the Career Grand Slam and the career Golden Slam in singles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More