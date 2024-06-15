  • home icon
By Shyam Kamal
Modified Jun 15, 2024 19:22 GMT
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf (R), son Jaden (L) / Source: Getty/Jaden
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden spoke about his father in a recent interview, jokingly revealing that the American always points out the fact that he is not even the best tennis player under his own roof. While Agassi won eight Grand Slam titles in his career, his wife Steffi Graf claimed 22 -- the second most by any woman in the Open Era.

Graf has also sat atop the WTA rankings for a women's record of 377 weeks, while also becoming the only player to win the Golden Slam -- winning all four Major titles and the Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year. She is also the only player to have won every Slam at least four times.

Agassi, by contrast, has the Career Golden Slam -- winning all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold medal. Through his career, he held the No. 1 ranking on the ATP side for a grand total of 101 weeks.

Agassi and Graf married in 2001 and have two children: Jaden, born in 2001, and a daughter, Jaz, born in 2003. Jaden has taken to baseball unlike his tennis superstar parents, and plays for the USC Trojans (University of Southern California).

He also played for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, a collegiate summer baseball team of the MLB Draft League. Speaking in an interview during his time with the Scrappers, Jaden Agassi said about his father:

"It’s funny, my dad always says he’s not even the best tennis player in his own house," Jaden said, in quotes collected by WKBN.

The American also thanked his parents for the advise they offer him when it comes to dealing with the rigorous demands of the professional athlete life.

"They’ve been through it, obviously in a different sport, but they’ve seen it all and done it all. They’ve been a huge help, absolutely,” Andre Agassi's son Jaden said.

"My earliest memory would be the US Open" - Andre Agassi's son Jaden

Andre Agassi Plays Pickleball With World's Top Pros at Life Time PENN 1

Speaking in the aforementioned interview, Andre Agassi's son Jaden also opened up about his earliest tennis memory, saying that he remembered his father winning a match at the US Open.

While Jaden did not exactly recall which year it was, he fondly reminisced on how his mother Steffi Graf allowed him to go on the court and hug the eight-time Grand Slam champion afterwards.

“I guess my earliest memory would be I want to say it was the US Open. I forget what year it was, but I just remember my dad won a match, and I just remember my mom letting me go around on the court, giving him a big hug," Jaden said.

