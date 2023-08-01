Sebastian Korda sang Andre Agassi's praises in a recent interview, proclaiming that the eight-time Grand Slam champion has a unique perspective on life like no one else.

Agassi has been known to act as a mentor for the young American, who is currently trying to establish himself on the ATP Tour. Korda reached the quarterfinals at the Australian Open at the start of the year but the season has since blown hot and cold for the World No. 26.

Following a shocking first-round exit from Wimbledon, where he had picked himself as one of the title favorites, Sebastian Korda is in action at the Citi Open this week as the eighth seed.

Speaking to ATPTour.com during his stint in Washington, the 23-year-old touched on Agassi's influence on his career, revealing that the American was a postive, outgoing person with a "massive, massive heart."

Korda also asserted that Andre Agassi would do anything for his close friends, calling him a "great" human being with a tennis IQ unlike any other.

“He sees life in a different way than everyone else. He's just a very positive, outgoing person, has a massive, massive heart. He'll do absolutely anything for the people that he's close with,” Korda said.

“He's just a really great human being. Just the way that he sees tennis in a way is very different. He thinks about different things from other people. Kind of what he can do to get a bigger advantage in tennis,” he added.

Following a bye in the first round, Korda will take on Alexander Shevchenko in the second round of the 2023 Citi Open.

"I'm grateful for my journey right now and I couldn't be happier to be back playing to a high level again" - Sebastian Korda

Gijon Open - Day Six

Having reached the Australian Open quarterfinals, Sebastian Korda had to retire midway through the clash against Karen Khachanov because of a wrist injury, which then forced him out of action until April.

The American has played a handful of tournaments since then, with his best run being a run to the semifinals of the Queen's Club Championships. Touching on all that, Korda admitted that the "speed bump" in the form of an injury was unlucky but quickly noted that it was just part of being a tennis player.

Now that he is back to playing at a high level again, the 23-year-old asserted that he couldn't be happier and hoped to carry on the good form into the North American hardcourt swing.

“Started off great and there was kind of a speed bump in the middle, but there are things that you kind of have to go through as a tennis player,” Sebastian Korda said. “You learn from them and you keep going. I'm grateful for my journey right now and I couldn't be happier to be back playing to a high level again.”

