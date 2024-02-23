Andre Agassi set to become new team captain at Laver Cup - Reports

According to prominent tennis journalist Craig Shapiro, Andre Agassi is set to become the captain of one of the teams at the Laver Cup.

Since the tournament's inaugural edition in Prague (2017), yesteryear greats and fierce rivals Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe have served as the captains for Team Europe and Team World respectively.

The two were announced as captains for the first 3 editions initially. However, following the conclusion of the 2019 edition, Borg and McEnroe were confirmed to retain their roles across the 2021, 2022, and 2023 editions as well.

From 2017 to 2021, Team Europe, spearheaded by Bjorn Borg, dominated the event. However, Team World has won the last two editions. Borg and McEnroe have already been confirmed as captains for the 2024 Laver Cup in Berlin. So far, the only players confirmed for this year's event are Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev for Team Europe.

Craig Shapiro, host of The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast, recently wrote on social media that sources have told him about Andre Agassi becoming a new captain at the Laver Cup.

"Sources telling me Agassi is going to be named new Laver Cup captain." Shapiro wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

However, Shapiro did not disclose from which year Agassi would become a Laver Cup captain. There is yet to be an official announcement from Agassi himself, and the tournament along with its organizers have also remained silent so far.

Andre Agassi came back into the limelight through his appearances at the Australian Open and Pickleball Slam 2

Andre Agassi at the 2024 Australian Open

Agassi, an eight-time Grand Slam winner during his tennis career, was in attendance at this year's Australian Open. The four-time Australian Open champion joined Ashleigh Barty to unveil the men's and women's singles trophies before Novak Djokovic's first-round contest against Dino Prizmic. The 53-year-old was also seen chatting with Carlos Alcaraz off the court.

Agassi was also in the news for being a part of the winning team at the Pickleball Slam 2. The 53-year-old had won the inaugural edition of the Pickleball Slam as well, where he had paired up with Andy Roddick.

This year, Agassi was partnered with his wife Steffi Graf, and the team featured Jack Sock too. They were up against the team of John McEnroe, Maria Sharapova, and James Blake.

Team Agassi-Graf triumphed over the opponents in all 3 matches played at the event. Ultimately, their 3 wins yielded a 4-0 scoreline (2 points from the first two matches and 2 points from the final match). As a result, Agassi, along with Graf and Sock, claimed the $1 million prize money.

