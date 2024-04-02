Andre Agassi shares adorable glimpse of wife Steffi Graf's skateboarding skills

Andre Agassi recently shared a picture showcasing his wife Steffi Graf's skateboarding abilities.

Agassi and Graf got married in 2001 in the American's hometown of Las Vegas. The tennis power couple have two children together, a son named Jaden Gil Agassi, born on October 26, 2001, and a daughter named Jaz Elle Agassi, born two years later on October 3, 2003.

Both Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi are legends of the sport. Graf boasts of winning an impressive 22 Grand Slam singles titles in her career, making her the second-most successful female player in the Open Era and the third-most successful of all time. Her dominance at the Grand Slam level was particularly evident at the Wimbledon Championships, where she won the title seven times.

On the other hand, Agassi won eight Grand Slam singles titles during his illustrious career, with four of them coming at the Australian Open. He is one of only five men to achieve the career Grand Slam in the Open Era and was the first male player to conquer all four Grand Slam titles on hard, clay, and grass surfaces.

Both Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf were ranked World No. 1 in their career, with the latter holding the top spot for a remarkable 377 weeks, a record that has since been surpassed by Novak Djokovic.

Agassi often expresses his love for his family on social media. Recently, he shared an endearing photo of Steffi Graf skateboarding, accompanied by a caption featuring a red heart emoji.

"❤️ ," Agassi captioned his Instagram post.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have won Olympic medals

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf pictured in 2015

Both Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have won Olympic medals in their career. Agassi secured a gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics by defeating Spaniard Sergi Bruguera in the men's singles final with a score of 6–2, 6–3, 6–1.

Graf, on the other hand, has won a total of three Olympic medals throughout her career. At the 1988 Seoul Olympics, she represented West Germany and triumphed over Argentine Gabriela Sabatini in the singles final with a score of 6–3, 6–3, completing the Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam titles earlier that year.

Steffi Graf had partnered with Claudia Kohde-Kilsch in the women's doubles event and settled for the bronze medal after being defeated by Jana Novotna and Helena Sukova in the semifinals.

In the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, Graf represented Germany and added a silver medal to her collection after being defeated by Jennifer Capriati in the women's singles final with a score of 3–6, 6–3, 6–4.

