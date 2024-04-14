Andre Agassi shares adorable picture of wife Steffi Graf against scenic backdrop at the beach

Former American tennis professional Andre Agassi recently shared an adorable picture of his wife Steffi Graf against a scenic backdrop at the beach.

Agassi and Graf tied the knot in October 2001 after two years of intimate dating. At the time, Graf had already quit tennis after amassing a staggering 22 Grand Slam titles between 1982 and 1999.

On the other hand, Agassi actively competed on the ATP tour till 2006. He won a total of seven Majors before marrying Graf and won one more in 2003 (Australian Open).

Agassi has always been more proud of Graf's achievement than his own. He rarely leaves an opportunity to shower love on the German. Also, he often posts updates about Graf on his Instagram account.

Most recently, he shared a photograph of the 22-time Grand Slam champion at the beach trying to capture the sunset on a cloudy evening. He dropped a 'red heart emoji' in the caption to express his affection.

Agassi notably started the year with a guest appearance at the Australian Open 2024, where he adorably kissed a Steffi Graf poster in the lobby.

Steffi Graf notably won the Melbourne Major four times in her career. She won it for the first time in 1988 by defeating Chris Evert in the final and then completed a hattrick of titles by winning it in 1989 and 1990. She lifted the trophy again four years later by overcoming Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in the summit clash.

Andre Agassi has also triumphed at Melbourne Park as many times as his wife. He took home the men's singles trophy in 1995, 2000, 2001, and 2003 with wins over Pete Sampras, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, Arnaud Clement, and Rainer Schuttler, respectively.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf joined forces to top John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in Pickleball Slam 2

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi (R)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf joined forces to defeat the pair of John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in the Pickleball Slam held in February this year.

Agassi and Graf also had the company of tennis pro-turned-pickleballer, Jack Sock, whereas McEnroe and Sharapova had James Blake on their side. The teams went toe to toe in three doubles battles, with the first two weighing one point each and the last one worth two points.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion first paired up with Sock to thump McEnroe and Blake 11-7, 9-11, 11-8. In the second match, Steffi Graf doubled her team's advantage by defeating Sharapova and Blake 9-11, 11-8, 17-5 with Sock's support.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf then came together to inflict a clean sweep on McEnroe and Sharapova. They prevailed over the American-Russian duo 11-7, 13-11 to bag a whooping $1M in prize money.

