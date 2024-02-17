Andre Agassi has shared what he learned the most from his decorated tennis career.

Agassi was one of the most dominant players in men's tennis during the 1990s and the early 2000s. Over the course of his illustrious career, Agassi won eight Grand Slam titles (four Australian Opens, two US Opens, one French Open, and one Wimbledon Championship). He also won 17 Masters titles.

Agassi also represented the USA at the Davis Cup and the Olympics. At the 1996 Summer Olympics, he won Gold after defeating Spain's Sergi Bruguera in the men's singles final 6-2, 6-3, 6-1. He also featured prominently in USA's Davis Cup-winning campaigns across 1990, 1992, and 1995.

In 1995, Agassi became the ATP World No. 1 for the first time in his career. However, due to off-court issues, his ranking plummeted drastically, and as a result, in 1997, he found himself ranked World No. 141. However, he bounced back in spectacular fashion, and regained World No. 1 status in 1999.

Recently, Agassi was the featured guest in an episode of The AO Show podcast. There, the 53-year-old revealed his greatest takeaway from his illustrious tennis career that spanned over two decades.

"I think tennis eventually teaches you, if you're open to learning, how to be incredibly present. People talk about everyone's superstitions so to speak, and they're not I don't think in most cases, some people might be superstitious." Agassi said (12:28).

The Olympic Gold medalist also delved deep into why certain tennis players tend to perform certain 'rituals' wherever they play.

"In most cases, they are rituals that remind you how important it is to be locked in right now, and I think it's one of the last things you get great at, is how to forget what happened in the point before, and not worry about the problems that haven't even happened yet."

Andre Agassi recently won Pickleball Slam 2 alongside wife Steffi Graf

Steffi Graf (L) and Andre Agassi (R) attending a boxing match at MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2015

Andre Agassi retired from tennis in 2006 after suffering from multiple physiological ailments. However, in recent years, he has been heavily involved in the growth of pickleball, a racket sport that's surging in popularity in the USA.

Earlier this month, Agassi spearheaded a team alongside wife Steffi Graf at the Pickleball Slam 2. They faced a team led by the duo of John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova.

Team Graf-Agassi won all three doubles matches against Team McEnroe-Sharapova. The final match saw Graf and Agassi take on McEnroe and Sharapova. The latter proved no match for arguably tennis' most popular power couple, who surged to a 11-7, 13-11 win to take home the $1 million bounty.

