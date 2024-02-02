Andre Agassi shares old image from Wimbledon Champions' ball with Steffi Graf

Andre Agassi shared an old image of himself with Steffi Graf from the 1992 Wimbledon Championships. This was seven years before the two began dating, and both players had won the singles tournaments.

Agassi, who was seeded 12th in the men's singles event, beat Andrei Chesnokov, Eduardo Masso, Derrick Rostagno, Christian Saceanu, Boris Becker and John McEnroe to reach the final. Here, he triumphed over Goran Ivanisevic in five sets to win his maiden Grand Slam singles title.

Steffi Graf was the second seed in the women's singles event and beat Noelle van Lottum, Marianne Werdel, Mariaan de Swardt, Patty Fendick, Natasha Zvereva and Gabriela Sabatini to reach the final. Here, she thrashed top seed Monica Seles 6-2, 6-1 to win her fourth Wimbledon title.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf both attended the traditional Champions' ball that year and over three decades on, the American shared an image of the two from the event on their Instagram, captioning it with a heart emoji.

The 1992 Wimbledon Championships was one of only two tournaments where Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf were the singles champions. The other event was the 1999 French Open where the American beat Andrei Medvedev in the final while the German triumphed over Martina Hingis in the title clash.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have a combined eight Wimbledon titles among them

Andre Agassi at the 2024 Australian Open

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have a total of five Wimbledon singles championships among themselves.

The 1992 title was the only one for the American at the grass-court Major. He came closest to winning the tournament again in 1999 when he reached the final after beating Andrei Pavel, Guillermo Canas, Alberto Martin, Wayne Arthurs, Mark Philippoussis and Tim Henman. Here, he was beaten by Pete Sampras in straight sets.

Steffi Graf's maiden Wimbledon crown came in 1988 when she beat Martina Navratilova in the final. She beat the very same opponent to successfully defend her title in 1989. The German edged past her rival Gabriela Sabatini to win her third Wimbledon crown in 1991. She won another two editions on the trot in 1992 and 1993 to take her tally to five.

Her sixth title at SW 19 came in 1995 when she came back from a set down to beat Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in the final. Graf beat the Spaniard the following year as well to successfully defend her title.

