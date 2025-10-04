Andre Agassi shares rare childhood pictures of daughter Jaz with him & wife Steffi Graf in heartfelt birthday tribute

Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, turned 22 on Friday, October 3. On the special occasion, Agassi wished her on social media with an endearing slideshow, featuring old and new photos of Jaz.The Instagram video started with a few of Jaz's childhood photos alongside Agassi, followed by one next to Graf. Another one showed the little girl and her older brother, Jaden, hugging their father from behind. This is where the childhood part of the photo montage ended, as the next one showed a grown-up Jaz taking a selfie with Agassi.The slideshow closed with a clip of the father-daughter duo walking away from the camera when they were in New York to attend the 2025 US Open. What elevated the photo montage was the 'One Direction' song, particularly the line 'Just how fast the night changes,' as Agassi showed Jaz as a kid and then an adult.The subtext on the slideshow read:&quot;Happy birthday, Jazzy. Love you more than you know.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAndre Agassi and Steffi Graf tied the knot in October 2001, and it was their mindful decision not to force Jaden and Jaz to pursue a professional tennis career. While Agassi won eight Grand Slam singles titles before retiring in 2006, Graf racked up 22 Majors and opted for an early retirement at the age of 30.Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shows tennis skillsJaz, Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, and Jaden - Source: GettyLast month, Andre Agassi debuted as the Team World captain at the Laver Cup. The 55-year-old led his squad to victory over Team Europe, starring World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. Jaz attended the three-day event along with her boyfriend, Parker Aquino, in San Francisco, California.Just days after her father and Team Europe's win, Jaz picked up a tennis racket. On September 28, she posted a video on her Instagram story, in which she was seen hitting a few ground strokes on an indoor hard court.September 28 also marked National Daughters Day, and Agassi wished Jaz by uploading a couple of photos on Instagram. The first father-daughter image was from the 2025 US Open, while the second one showed Jaz as a kid, sitting on Agassi's shoulders.&quot;Happy National Daughters Day Jazzy,&quot; Agassi wrote.$3 $3 $3An overwhelmed Jaz reacted in the comments section, writing:&quot;Aww you're the best.&quot;At the US Open, the United States Tennis Association Foundation presented Andre Agassi with the Serving Up Dreams Award for developing youngsters' tennis and life skills.