Andre Agassi recently shared highlights from his promotional shoot for Pickleball Slam 2 with Steffi Graf.

Pickleball has gained a well-deserved reputation as the fastest-growing sport in the USA. Seizing the opportunity presented by its soaring popularity, a momentous tournament known as the Pickleball Slam took place in April 2023.

This extraordinary event featured tennis legends such as Agassi and John McEnroe, who joined forces with Andy Roddick and Michael Chang.

The second edition of the Pickleball Slam is scheduled to take place on February 4, 2024, at the renowned Seminole Hardrock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Andre Agassi and Graf will be joined by fellow tennis legends John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova. The tennis legends will play for a $1 million purse.

Recently, the eight-time Grand Slam champion took to social media to share a series of pictures from the promotional shoot with his wife, Graf. Andre Agassi shared a picture of a clapperboard as well as an image featuring the crew responsible for the promo shoot.

Agassi also shared a couple of pictures of Steffi Graf during the promo shoot. One picture captures Graf playing a game of pickleball, while the other shows her talking to the camera, probably giving an interview.

"Drag him to the bitter end, reach in and rip his heart out" - Andre Agassi on facing John McEnroe during Pickleball Slam

Andre Agassi spoke about taking on John McEnroe in a promotional video for Pickleball Slam 2. Agassi participated in the inaugural edition of the event, teaming up with Andy Roddick. Together, they emerged victorious against the duo of John McEnroe and Michael Chang.

The eight-time Grand Slam singles champion gave a shoutout to Sharapova and McEnroe while also playfully teasing the latter for defeating him in the inaugural edition of the event.

"A big shoutout to two savage pickleballers, John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova. What's happening? I hope you guys are looking forward to Pickleball Slam 2. I know I am. Maria we had a blast last year, sorry you missed it," Agassi said.

"You would have saw me take John McEnroe and just drag him to the bitter end, reach in and rip his heart out. And the fun part was he blamed his partner the entire time. So you better bring your A-game," he added.

