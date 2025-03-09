Andre Agassi shares special tribute for wife Steffi Graf on International Women's Day ft. adorable childhood snap of children Jaden & Jaz

Andre Agassi recently wished his wife Steffi Graf on International Women's Day. Agassi also referred to her as the "strongest" woman he knows.

Agassi was smitten with Graf after seeing her on a French TV interview. He was drawn to her elegance and poise, as he later described in his book, Open. Both of the them won the singles titles at Wimbledon in 1992. Ideally, the victors would share a dance at the post-tournament Wimbledon Ball.

Agassi, who was looking forward to this opportunity, was disappointed to find out that the dance for the year had been called off. They did, however, meet and have their photos taken together, the first official meeting.

Their paths crossed again in 1999 at the French Open and Wimbledon. Their trainers arranged a practice session, which was perplexing to Graf, since Agassi was married to actress Brooke Shields, and she had a boyfriend. Unbeknownst to her, Agassi was in the process of divorcing Shields. After the practice session, he sent her flowers, and she talked to Graf and informed her of her situation. Weeks later, after discovering that Agassi had divorced Shields, their affair began to flourish.

The two tied the knot in a private ceremony at their home in Las Vegas in 2001. They were only watched by their mothers, and they exchanged their vows barefoot in their courtyard. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy, Jaden Gil, shortly after their marriage in 2001. They welcomed a daughter, Jaz Elle, in 2003. The two children have developed other hobbies besides tennis, with Jaden specifically trying baseball.

Posting on Instagram stories on March 8, 2025, Agassi shared some photos with a pair of Vogue covers featuring Graf (slides 1 & 2), their family portrait with their children (slide 6), and their Wimbledon portrait (slide 7). He captioned it:

"Happy International Women’s Day to the strongest women I know…"

Andre Agassi exchanged vows with Steffi Graf during her pregnancy with their first child

In Picture: Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi (Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf got married in 2001 when she was expecting their first child. Agassi spoke about this in his autobiography 'Open,' which came out in November 2009. According to Agassi, he had suggested the idea of marriage to Graf, and she had readily agreed.

"It’s what we both wanted, and she’s delighted, but frightened too. So many changes. What will happen to her body? We only have a few hours left together before I catch a red-eye to Miami and she flies to Germany," Agassi wrote.

"We go out to dinner, to Matsuhisa. We sit at the sushi bar, holding hands, telling each other it’s going to be fantastic. I don’t realize until later that this is the same restaurant where it all unraveled with Brooke. Just like tennis. The same court on which you suffer your bloodiest defeat can become the scene of your sweetest triumph," he added.

Andre Agassi mentioned that they planned to have a low-key ceremony with a small group of people.

