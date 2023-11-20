Andre Agassi shares throwback picture of Los Angeles mural

Andre Agassi fondly reminisced about his mural displayed on the wall of Hotel Figueroa in Downtown Los Angeles.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Agassi won eight Grand Slam titles over the course of his illustrious career. With his triumph at the 1999 French Open, he became the second man, after Rod Laver, to achieve the career Grand Slam in the Open Era.

The 53-year-old also spent 101 weeks at World No. 1, ranking ninth on the all-time list. Furthermore, the American secured victory at the 1990 ATP Finals and won the Olympic gold medal in 1996. As such, he remains the only male player to have won a Career Super Slam - winning all four Majors, an Olympic gold medal, and the year-end championships.

Amid Andre Agassi's dominance in the sport, a mural featuring his likeness adorned the wall of Hotel Figueroa in Los Angeles. The painting showcased the eight-time Grand Slam champion in his backhand pose, alongside the Nike logo, his apparel sponsor for 17 years.

The American recently took to social media and shared a throwback picture of the mural.

"LA?" he captioned his Instagram post.

Andre Agassi to compete alongside Steffi Graf in Pickleball Slam 2

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi

Andre Agassi will team up with his wife, Steffi Graf, in the second edition of the Pickleball Slam, facing off against John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova for a $1 million prize. The event will take place at the Seminole Hardrock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on February 4, 2024.

In a recent interview, the American discussed his preparations for the event alongside Graf and joked about the possibility of straining their relationship when playing together.

"I've been playing a lot. And I've been playing with him on my mind, but I've been playing with my wife too. Which, by the way, can add a great deal to a relationship or ruin it! So you gotta be careful with that," Andre Agassi said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Agassi also reflected on his enjoyment of the inaugural Pickleball Slam earlier this year. The American teamed up with compatriot Andy Roddick to defeat McEnroe and Michael Chang.

"We had such a blast last year, I think the most fun part was watching all these champions who knew how to direct their blood pressure and their energy, and get through the intensity of 20,000 people going silent once you were on a tennis court," Andre Agassi said.

"Here we are with the same kind of experience and discipline, yet we have nowhere to direct it. Cause in Pickleball, you can't just "energy" yourself through these shots. You have to calm down when you hit it, it was so disorienting for all of us to deal with the pressure," he added.

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi