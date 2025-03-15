Andre Agassi steals the show at Phoenix Challenger event with special appearance for Joao Fonseca’s triumph

Andre Agassi made a special appearance at the Phoenix Challenger event to perform the honorary coin toss in the quarterfinal between Joao Fonseca and Hugo Gaston. The Brazilian rising star won the battle 6-4, 6-4 to set up a semifinal meeting with Kei Nishikori.

The Arizona Tennis Classic held at the Phoenix Country Club was graced by the American tennis icon Andre Agassi on Friday, March 14. Agassi performed the coin toss and posed for a picture with Fonseca and Gaston in the center of the court.

"You guys are so blessed to have this tournament," Agassi said when addressing a VIP crowd in Phoenix (via ATPTour.com). "What a great club and venue. So cool. What a great Challenger week, to get such good talent here. It’s awesome to see it up close."

Fonseca won his first ATP Tour-level title earlier this year. Recently he was ousted from the Indian Wells event in the second round by Jack Draper and the Brazilian decided to play at the Challenger event in Phoenix along with some other big names on tour.

Fonseca defeated Pavel Kotov in the first round 6-2, 6-4 before getting the better of Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the round of 16. In the quarterfinal, he was up against France's Gaston and managed to pull off a convincing 6-4, 6-4 win in front of Agassi.

Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert was impressed by Joao Fonseca's performance at the Australian Open 2025

Andre Agassi and Brad Gilbert in 1996 - Source: Getty

Joao Fonseca made a name for himself by winning the Next Gen ATP Finals in December last year. He continued his good form by winning a Challenger event in Australia in January.

At the Australian Open, he earned the limelight by defeating Andrey Rublev in the first round. Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert was impressed by what he saw.

"Really Like what i’m seeing from Fonseca such easy power off both sides and sneaky good serv definitely need to work on nickname asap," Gilbert wrote on X.

In another post, Gilbert claimed that Fonseca was playing way ahead of his 18-year-old age.

"Fonseca level for 18 let alone any age is simply off the charts 📊 his easy power and composure 👍😎✊ right now his level is easily top 10, I said last month would finish 🔝 25 now seeing yearend championships," Gilbert wrote.

At the Challenger event in Phoenix, Fonseca will play against Kei Nishikori in the semifinals. The winner of their match will take on either Nuno Borges and Alexander Bublik.

