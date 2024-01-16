Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf exhibition match in Romania sells out early bird tickets in five hours

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are all set to entertain a sell-out crowd in Romania as early bird tickets for their June 2024 exhibition match sells out within five hours of going live.

Scheduled to be held at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca on June 15 as part of the larger Sports Festival, the exhibition match will have the tennis power couple share the court for the first time in Romania.

The tournament’s official social media handles announced the news of the tickets selling out on Tuesday. The event is being tipped as one that would bring two of the sports “greatest” players to Cluj Napoca.

"Wow! In just 5 hours, all 1,000 early bird tickets sold out. Thank you! You can still reserve your place at the event. Regular tickets are now available, at the link in bio. Come and enjoy the meeting with these titans of white sports!!," the Instagram post read.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graff have shared the court multiple times at the exhibition events since their respective retirements from the sport. The two have come together for numerous charity matches and invitation events at Grand Slams, including Wimbledon and the US Open.

Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf to share court in Romania for the first time

Agassi and Graf at Wimbledon during the Centre Court Celebration event.

The sporting event in Romania, which will be hosting its fifth edition, is set to feature Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf sharing the tennis court in the country for the first time.

The event organizers had earlier announced the clash featuring “idols for millions”, while also teasing other “special guests” in a social media post.

"Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf come for the first time in Romania at Sports Festival! We are celebrating the 5th edition of the festival together with TITANS! The demo tennis show will be played on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at BT Arena. Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf are among the best tennis players of all time, idols for millions of people. Other special guests for the event to be announced shortly," the original post read.

A former World No. 1, Agassi amassed eight Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold (1996 Atlanta) over the course of his illustrious career. He hung up his tennis racket in 2006.

Graf, meanwhile, also a former World No. 1, is one of the most decorated Grand Slam champions with 22 titles to her name. She is also the only player, male or female, to have won all four Slams and the Olympic Gold (1998 Seoul) in the same year. She retired from the sport in 1999.

