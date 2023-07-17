Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz acknowledges Carlos Alcaraz winning maiden Wimbledon trophy

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, acknowledged Carlos Alcaraz's remarkable achievement of winning his first Wimbledon trophy.

On Sunday, Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 in a thrilling Wimbledon final that lasted four hours and 42 minutes. The Spaniard's exceptional performance in the final prevented the Serb from equaling Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Djokovic also fell short of matching Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles.

This victory not only marked Alcaraz's first Wimbledon title but also made him the fifth man in the Open Era to have won multiple Grand Slam titles before turning 21.

The official Wimbledon pages took to social media to announce Alcaraz clinching the 2023 Wimbledon title with the caption:

"A new name. A new reign. 🇪🇸 Carlos Alcaraz, your 2023 Gentlemen's Singles champion 🏆 #Wimbledon."

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, re-shared Wimbledon's post on her Instagram stories to acknowledge Alcaraz's remarkable achievement.

"I didn’t expect to reach these kinds of situations really fast, I'm really really proud of myself" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz expressed immense joy after clinching his second Grand Slam title at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships by defeating Novak Djokovic. During his on-court interview, the Spaniard exuded delight at achieving such remarkable success at such a young age.

Alcaraz described it as a dream come true and graciously acknowledged his team for their support and for putting him through the paces to propel him to victory.

“It’s a dream come true for me. It's great to win. But even if I will have lost, I could be really proud of myself. In this amazing run, making history in this beautiful tournament, playing a final against a legend of our sport. For me, it's incredible,” he said.

“As I said this dream come true to be able to play in this stages. I didn’t expect to reach these kinds of situations really fast. I'm really really proud of my myself. Really proud of the team that I have. The work we put every every day to be able to live this dream.”

When questioned about how rapidly he adjusted his playing style to suit grass courts, Alcaraz remarked that he has developed a deep affection for this surface. He added that his victory at Wimbledon was made possible by the unwavering support of his team and his relentless dedication behind the scenes.

“I fall in love with grass right now. It's amazing, I didn't expect to play at this level in really short period,” Carlos Alcaraz expressed.

“I played just four tournaments on glass, I won Queens, I won here, it's a dream come true. I'm really, really happy with the work that we are doing, coming into the grass season and I think I learned really, really fast and I'm really, really proud.”

