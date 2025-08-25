Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz delights in meeting fashion icon Anna Wintour at US Open after attending Novak Djokovic's win

Andre Agassi and his daughter Jaz were at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday to enjoy Novak Djokovic's first round US Open match against Learner Tien. The Serb made it through comfortably, winning the match 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2. The match was attended by several other celebrities, including Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

On Sunday, after enjoying Djokovic's win, Jaz posted an image on Instagram where she could be seen having a conversation with the fashion icon. Jaz was in a black dress holding a handbag, while Wintour, who is captured from the back, is in a colorful, blue-white floral dress.

Jaz's Instagram story

Jaz Agassi is the second child of tennis power couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. She is known to have interests in horseback riding, hip-hop dancing, and sports like snowboarding, pickleball, and golf, among others.

Jaz accompanies her father Andre Agassi to the USTA Foundation's Opening Night

Jaz, along with her father, Andre Agassi, and Anna Wintour, was among the esteemed guests attending the USTA Foundation’s opening-night gala at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Moments before the gala night, Jaz posted a story on Instagram where she can be seen seated beside her father, Andre, in a car heading to the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Jaz's Instagram story

Several prominent figures, like Spike Lee and Vera Wang, also attended. Before the tournament officially kicked off, Chris Evert presented Agassi with the "Serving Up Dreams" Award. Agassi has worked hard over the years building the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education, raising over $180 million to provide opportunities to underprivileged communities.

“Investing in education is one of the most powerful ways you can transform lives and communities. While my career may have been in tennis, I believe my true calling is to help create quality academic opportunities for young people that I frankly didn’t have,” Agassi said via USTA Foundation.

“It’s a privilege to be able to make a difference and help give kids the chance to choose their own path. This honor serves as a reminder that when you put in the hard work and hold yourself accountable for achieving real outcomes, you can change lives. That’s the only result that truly matters.”

Andre Agassi is an eight-time Grand Slam champion. He is among a handful of men to have achieved a Career Grand Slam. His major wins included the Australian Open (1995, 2000, 2001, 2003), the French Open (1999), Wimbledon (1992), US Open (1994, 1999). She and Graf also share a son named Jaden, who is a baseball player.

