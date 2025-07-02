Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz enjoys fun night out with boyfriend Parker at Key Glock concert in Las Vegas

Jaz Agassi, daughter of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, was spotted with her boyfriend, Parker Aquino, in Las Vegas on Monday night. The couple attended Key Glock's "GLOCKAVELI Tour" concert, presented by SiriusXM's Hip-Hop Nation, at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas.

Ad

Jaz posted glimpses from the concert on her Instagram stories. Parker also uploaded some pictures on his stories, confirming they were together in Las Vegas for the concert.

Jaz and Parker's Instagram stories

Jaz's boyfriend, Parker, is a 25‑year-old college baseball standout. He played at Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas), the College of Southern Nevada (Coyotes), and then the University of Nevada. He is presently working with the U.S.-based entertainment firm Milk & Honey.

Ad

Trending

Steffi Graf's husband Andre Agassi opens up on a triple date with their children's partners

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi began dating in 1999 and tied the knot in 2001 in a simple backyard ceremony in Las Vegas. The couple has two kids: Jaden Gil Agassi (born October 2001) and Jaz Elle Agassi (born October 2003).

A couple of months back, the family went on a triple date involving Jaden's girlfriend Catherine and Jaz's boyfriend Parker at an open-air restaurant. Agassi said the couple felt like "peers" on that date.

Ad

In an interview with US Weekly, Agassi opened up more on the triple date night. While it could have been a little awkward, the couple made sure it wasn't the case as they made both Catherine and Parker feel comfortable around them.

"We had a great date night the other night where it was me, Steffi, my son and Catherine, his girlfriend, and Jaz, our daughter, and her boyfriend Parker, and it was like a triple date and we all just went out and sat and talked," Agassi said.

Ad

"We feel like peers around them, we respect them, we seek their opinion on things, they’re not hesitant to ask us our perspective on what they’re going through, so it really feels like a healthy season in life," he added.

Jaden played college baseball at USC and is now set to pitch for Team Germany in the 2026 World Baseball Classic qualification, embracing maternal roots. Meanwhile, Jaz leads a private life out of the spotlight. She’s known to be active in fitness and equestrian pursuits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi