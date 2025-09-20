Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz makes rare public appearance to support her dad as he captains Team World at Laver Cup

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz recently made a rare public appearance. As Agassi captains Team World at the ongoing Laver Cup, the 21-year-old attended the event to show her support for her father.

Ad

Agassi and Graf are two legendary names in the world of tennis. With 30 Grand Slam titles between them, the duo have long since been a power couple of the sporting world, having gotten married in the early 2000s. The pair also share two children together, having welcomed their son Jaden in 2001 and their daughter Jaz in 2003. Both Jaden and Jaz have chosen not to step into the spotlight that comes with their parents' name and have kept their lives fairly private.

Ad

Trending

However, as Andre Agassi leads Team World at the Laver Cup, Jaz recently attended the event in San Francisco, sharing a snap of the stadium on her Instagram story. Agassi also shared a picture of his daughter at the Chase Center, writing,

“Jaz in the house.”

Via @jazagassi on Instagram

Andre Agassi reflects on his new role at Team World captain at the Laver Cup

Agassi at the Laver Cup 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

At the ongoing Laver Cup, Andre Agassi has taken over the role of captain for Team World from fellow American John McEnroe. For the eight-time Grand Slam champion, this marks his first major involvement in the tennis world since his retirement.

Ad

Reflecting on taking up the role of Team World's captain, Agassi told lavercup.com,

“Everything in my life tends to have a bit of conflict to it. Part of me wants to get involved; another part of me says, ‘Can I really take it on and do it well?’ I hold myself to the standard of making sure I can do it to the best of my ability. So I go through my process leading up, but then once I’m here, it’s like jumping out of an airplane; you just kind of go with it. You’re all in. I’m all in.”

Ad

Agassi went on to share his coaching ideology when it comes to working with some of the best players in the world, explaining,

“It’s hard to parachute into these guys’ lives and act like you know everything. I don’t. I’m trying not to interfere with what they already do so great that gets them here in the first place. Trying to learn is the first role of being the captain. The only thing I’m clear about is what I don’t know. What I don’t know is what I’ve never experienced.”

Andre Agassi’s Team World for the 2025 Laver Cup features Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Joao Fonseca and more. Meanwhile, Team Europe is represented by Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune and others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi