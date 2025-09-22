Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz proudly celebrates as her dad captains Team World to Laver Cup glory over Carlos Alcaraz-led Europe

Andre Agassi was visibly animated after Team World defeated Team Europe 15-9 to win the 2025 Laver Cup at the Chase Center in San Francisco, USA. Agassi was the captain of the Team World whereas Yannick Noah was the captain of the other side.

Team World built a strong lead after Day 2, thanks to key wins including Taylor Fritz taking down World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Alex de Minaur and Francisco Cerundolo also won their respective singles encounter.

On the third day, while Team Europe tried to mount a comeback, including a doubles win by Alcaraz and Casper Ruud, it wasn’t enough to reverse the momentum. After Fritz defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(4) on the final day, Team World won their third Laver Cup in last four editions.

After the match, Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz posted a photo of the celebration. She added a heartfelt caption dedicated to her father:

"It was always Team World"

Jaz Agassi's Instagram story

Andre Agassi played a key role in bringing Laver Cup back to Team World

The last edition of the Laver Cup was won by Team Europe, stopping Team World's surge in recent editions. However, on Sunday, the Cup went back to Team World and one man who brought energy and wisdom to the team was tennis legend Andre Agassi.

Agassi tried his best to assemble a roster, fitting to take down the star-studded Team Europe roster. So when the moment arrived, with Taylor Fritz defeating Alexander Zverev, his emotions were clearly on display.

Heading into the final day of the event, Agassi shared his reaction to his experience being the captain of Team World during the 2025 Laver Cup.

“I’m having a great time,” Agassi told Tennis Channel. “I think what I’ve learned is that, leading up to this event, I was asked what do I expect from myself? How am I going to be?

“I’m like, I have no idea. I barely know how I’m going to be every day in my own life, let alone something I haven’t done before. But one thing I can absolutely tell you is I have a bottled-up competitiveness and channel that I used to just keep inside and direct at one person, and now I have Ferraris and machines like this on the court and, you know, I have to do something... I’m darn sure you’re gonna try. So all that energy has to come out somewhere.”

Agassi said being the captain has allowed him to show emotions that he couldn’t always show as a player.

