Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz rallies behind brother Jaden after his World Baseball Classic stint with Germany

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter, Jaz, stood by her elder brother Jaden as he took the field for Team Germany in the World Baseball Classic (WBC) qualifiers. Following Germany's dismal 0-10 defeat to Colombia on March 4, 2025, Jaz praised Jaden, labeling him a "beast" to try and lift his spirits.

As of March 5, Team Germany has participated in three games in the qualifiers. Their start was marked with a strong 12-2 win over China on March 2, finishing in the seventh inning after the mercy rule came into play. Their winning ways were brought to a halt the following day when they edged out Brazil by 9-7.

Jaden debuted during that game, pitching the fourth inning but struggling on the mound. He permitted four earned runs on three hits and two walks in only 0.2 innings. His parents, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, were watching from the stands, supporting him. Germany played Colombia on March 4 but was shut out in a close 0-10 loss.

Despite tough results, Jaden gained support from his younger sister Jaz. She uploaded a clip of him pitching against Colombia on her Instagram story and captioned it with just one word:

"Beast," expressing pride in his efforts.

Screengrab of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz's Instagram story (@jazagassi)

Germany now has its sights set on a deciding rematch against Brazil on March 6. Nicaragua, Chinese Taipei, and Colombia have already qualified for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and only one qualifying spot remains available, so this is an all-or-nothing game for Team Germany.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden discussed the crucial role of his mother in his baseball career

In Picture: Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf during Pickleball Slam 3 (Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden credits his mother with having a profound impact on his baseball career. During a recent interview with MLB, Jaden discussed how Steffi Graf influenced him as an individual, giving him traits that have helped him grow both on and off the field.

"I think I'm a lot like my mom in the sense of my composure, I've always been just very composed and cool, calm and collected out there. I try to have a short memory. My mindset is the next pitch is the most important one," Jaden Agassi said.

Jaden remembered handling a tennis racket many times as a kid, trying to play the game his mother was so skilled at. His instinct, though, was to hit the ball too hard, tending to send it over the lines.

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball, I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one," he added.

Talking about his callup for the German National Team during the World Baseball Classic qualifiers, Jaden recalled traveling to Germany twice a year with his mother while growing up. He also added that he learned to speak the language, which added much more to his maternal heritage.

