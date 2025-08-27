  • home icon
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shares rare glimpse of boyfriend Parker Aquino as she shows off their US Open outing

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 27, 2025 00:46 GMT
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shares rare glimpse of boyfriend Parker Aquino as she shows off their US Open outing - Source: Getty

Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz Agassi visited Arthur Ashe Stadium over the weekend in the company of her father and boyfriend Parker Aquino. On Tuesday, she posted photos from their time together at the 2025 US Open.

In one photo, Jaz and Parker posed at Arthur Ashe Stadium while looking at each other. The post also included a photo of her resting her head on her father's shoulder while enjoying a tennis match from the stands.

She also posted a photo of Rolls-Royce, their ride from the hotel to the stadium. She also posted a photo of herself in conversation with Vogue's Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour. In the final photo of the slide, she can be seen attending the match between Marcus Giron and Mariano Navone. Jaz captioned the photo:

"Great place but better people❤️"
Under the comments section of the post, Parker Aquino posted a cheeky comment. He wrote:

"Ravioli!!"

To which Jaz Agassi replied:

"the best part"

Former tennis pro Justin Gimelstob chimed in with:

"Best addition to the trip!!!"
Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz's Comments section

Jaz Agassi and Parker Aquino began dating earlier in 2025. The duo was recently spotted together at a Key Glock concert in Las Vegas.

Jaz Agassi and Parker participated in Agassi family's "Triple Date"

The entire Agassi family gathered around the same table on what Andre Agassi hilariously labelled a "Triple Date." Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf were joined by their two kids, Jaden Agassi (with his girlfriend Catherine Holt ) and Jaz Agassi (with her boyfriend Parker Aquino).

"We had a great date night the other night where it was me, Steffi, my son and Catherine, his girlfriend, and Jaz, our daughter, and her boyfriend Parker, and it was like a triple date and we all just went out and sat and talked," Agassi said.
"We feel like peers around them, we respect them, we seek their opinion on things, they’re not hesitant to ask us our perspective on what they’re going through, so it really feels like a healthy season in life."

Like her brother Jaden, Jaz's boyfriend Parker Aquino is also a baseball player. The former college baseball standout from Las Vegas went to Bishop Gorman High School, where he excelled as both a right-handed pitcher and shortstop. To play college baseball, he first went to the College of Southern Nevada (the Coyotes) before transferring to the University of Nevada, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
