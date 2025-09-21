Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shares rare glimpse of her boyfriend Parker as duo cheer on Team World at Laver Cup

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz is currently in San Francisco, California as she shows her support for her father at the Laver Cup. While the youngster has been meticulously private about her life over the years, she recently shared glimpses of her time at the Chase Center, including a rare snapshot of her boyfriend Parker as the duo cheered for Team World.

Agassi and Graf are undoubtedly the most successful tennis couple of all time. Between them, the duo own 30 Grand Slam titles and they are two of the best known faces of tennis globally. Agassi and Graf got married in 2001, and have since welcomed two children, Jaden and Jaz. While Jaden has chosen a sporting career in baseball, Jaz has opted to explore different adventures. Both the Agassi kids have chosen to keep their life out of the spotlight.

However, Jaz recently made a rare public appearance with Andre Agassi as she cheered for her father's Team World at the Laver Cup. Taking to her Instagram story, the 21-year-old also shared a glimpse of her boyfriend Parker attending the event and cheering for Team World alongside her.

Via @jazagassi on Instagram

Earlier this year, Jaz also attended the US Open with her boyfriend and father. She shared pictures from the outing on her social media, much to fans’ delight.

Andre Agassi reflects on finding motivation for his role as Team World captain at the Laver Cup

Agassi at the Laver Cup 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Andre Agassi is undoubtedly one of the best tennis players the sport has seen over the years. His career saw him win a whopping eight Grand Slam titles and he was ranked No.1 in the world for 101 weeks. Since hanging up his racket, Agassi has maintained his distance from the sport, but he recently re-entered the tennis world as he took on the role of Team World's captain for the Laver Cup.

Speaking of his motivation for taking up the position, Agassi told media,

“The time on the court has been wonderful. My motivation has been sort of two-fold. It's been big picture of their career as they develop into who they want to be as a player and their identity on the tennis court, and maybe there's a north star I can sort of shine a light on or shine a light on where I see them and what they're capable of.”

“The other is finding little ways, maybe to add a nuance. We're all fighting for margins and edges out there. You don't realize how important they are until you live the life that they have to live on a daily basis. So I think there's just a healthy regard and respect for being together, and we're going to do our best to be there for each other,” Andre Agassi added.

The Laver Cup kicked off on September 19 and Andre Agassi’s Team World had a slow opening day. Friday saw the team lose three of their four matches, with their sole victory being Joao Fonseca’s incredible triumph over Flavio Cobolli. The second day of matches saw Team World put on a stronger performance as Alex de Minaur and Francisco Cerundolo both outdid higher ranked players.

