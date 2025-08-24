Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shares rare picture of her & dad in adorable selfie from NY amid US Open

Andre Agassi and his daughter Jaz are in New York with first-round action at the US Open currently underway at Flushing Meadows. If Jaz's social media stories are anything to go by, she is having a great time with her legendary father in The Big Apple.
Jaz posted an image of a creamy ravioli dish served at New York's old-school Italian restaurant, Campagnola NYC, followed by a rare and adorable selfie alongside Agassi, with the tennis icon sporting a smile. Agassi and Graf, who got married in the year 2001, currently reside in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jaz Agassi, born in 2003, is the second child of the tennis power couple, while son Jaden was born a couple of years earlier.
A dancer and horseback rider, Jaz was never encouraged to take up tennis, according to Agassi. Jaden Agassi, who chose baseball over tennis, has been a pitcher for the German side. Steffi Graf holds dual German-American citizenship.
New York was a happy hunting ground for both of Jaz's parents during their playing careers. While Agassi reigned supreme at the New York Major in 1994 and 1999, Steffi Graf is a five-time US Open champion, having clinched the title in 1988, 1989, 1993, 1995 and 1996.
From playing pickleball to mentoring Holger Rune, Andre Agassi's association with sports continues
Andre Agassi, who retired from tennis in 2006, remains active as ever on the sporting scene. Having been drawn to pickleball in recent times, Agassi joined Michael Chang, Andy Roddick and John McEnroe in the Million Dollar Pickleball Slam in Hollywood, Florida's Hard Rock Casino back in 2023.
Agassi then made his professional debut in the fast-growing sport by taking part in the US Open Pickleball Championships earlier this year.
Interestingly, Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi teamed up against Andy Roddick and Eugenie Bouchard for a pickleball game at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on Valentine's weekend.
The 55-year-old also returned to tennis coaching after a seven-year hiatus. Agassi, who once coached Novak Djokovic, joined Holger Rune's team as a temporary addition ahead of the 2025 Citi Open in Washington.
Andre Agassi, who ended his career with a win-loss record of 870-274, bagged 60 titles, winning the Australian Open four times. He also won both Wimbledon and the French Open once, in addition to bagging two US Open titles.
The former World No.1, who won the men's singles gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, also achieved a career Grand Slam.
