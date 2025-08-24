Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shows off her dad's signature sneakers as she enjoys her time in New York amid US Open

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz is in New York with the US Open matches taking place at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She recently posted a story featuring the iconic Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 on the streets of Manhattan, which were once made famous by her father. The legendary sneakers were originally popularized during his prime tennis years in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Ad

On Saturday, Jaz posted two photos. In one photo, she flaunts the said signature shoes; meanwhile, in her following story, she shared about dining at the famed Italian restaurant Campagnola NYC. She captured the photo of her plate having creamy ravioli topped with parmesan and paired with cocktails and sparkling water.

Jaz's Instagram story

Jaz's Instagram story

Power couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf welcomed two children, a daughter and a son. Jaz's brother Jaden was born on October 26, 2001, and was raised in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Jaz was born on October 3, 2003, and was also raised in Las Vegas.

Ad

Trending

He is pursuing a career in baseball, having represented the USC Trojans and even Germany (thanks to his mother's nationality) at the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers in Tucson.

"Motivating" message from Andre Agassi sparks heartfelt reaction from Jaz

Former women's tennis star Steffi Graf and her husband, men's tennis star Andre Agassi, and their children watch the Sacramento Kings take on the Miami Heat on January 22, 2006 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. - Source: Getty

In July, tennis legend Andre Agassi delivered a thoughtful leadership talk at the Shore Capital Partners’ Annual Leadership Academy in New York City. He shared words on leadership, as he mentioned that staying focused is important, drawing experience from his own tennis career, which includes eight Grand Slam titles. Agassi shared glimpses from the event on his Instagram with the following caption:

Ad

"Great time joining @jishbia for a fireside chat at Shore Capital Partner’s Annual Leadership Academy. Great conversation about leadership, mindset, and the power of staying focused on purpose. Thanks for having me."

His daughter got inspired by the speech. She reacted with the following message:

"This is motivating."

Comments section

While his brother is into baseball, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz is more artistic. She loves horse riding, is a trained dancer, and also engages in outdoor activities like snowboarding, pickleball, and more.

Both Agassi and Graf never forced careers on their children. They gave the freedom to explore their own interests, and it seems both of their children are doing just that.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi