Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shows support for Emma Navarro by resharing celebratory post as American reaches Wimbledon 4R

Emma Navarro has once again caught the attention of Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz Agassi. The American defeated Barbora Krejcikova in the third round of the Wimbledon Championships, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Navarro entered Wimbledon after a quarterfinal appearance in Bad Homburg. She outfoxed Petra Kvitova and Veronika Kudermetova in the initial few rounds and then brushed aside Barbora Krejcikova to reach the last 16 in London.

Jaz Agassi, who is her passionate supporter during the tour, reshared an update on Instagram following Navarro's win.

Jaz Agassi shares an update on Instagram/@JazAgassi

The 21-year-old Jaz Agassi was born and raised in Las Vegas. The youngster maintains a low-key profile on social media and is known to keep up with tennis news on tour.

Navarro is making her third appearance at the Wimbledon Championships this year. She is one win away from reaching back-to-back quarterfinals at the iconic Major.

Navarro said after her win in the third round:

"Something I take a lot of pride in is being tough and fighting till the last point, no matter what the circumstances are. It’s something I always try to do. I could never live with myself if I ever gave up. It’s just not in my nature. I don’t think it’s in any of my family members’ nature to ever give up on anything. I guess we’re a stubborn bunch.

"I kind of regrouped a little, tried to slow things down a bit from my side and make her look at some different shots. Kind of just try to make her as uncomfortable as I could. My slice is coming along pretty nicely. I’m able to use that to my advantag. Played scrappy at times. Played tough. Hit some good groundstrokes, as well. I feel pretty good about where I’m at."

Navarro will take on Russian youngster Mirra Andreeva in the next round. The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

Jaz Agassi has showered love for Emma Navarro in the past

Emma Navarro at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Emma Navarro has been backed by Jaz Agassi multiple times in the past. After noticing the American's interaction with Andre Agassi, Jaz left a special comment on social media for the duo.

Jaz wrote:

"Had a blast @starsservinuploveasheville helping to support our north carolina neighbors #HurricaneHeleneRelief @jpegula @agassi @michaelkosta," Navarro captioned her Instagram post.

"That hug was from me!! You’re the coolest," Jaz commented.

Jaz Agassi shares an update on Emma Navarro's post - Image Source: @EmmaNavarro Instagram

Jaz Agassi is known to be an aspiring fashion designer. Even though she rejoices in sports, she might not play them professionally in the future.

Navarro has a great chance to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. She has only dropped one set in London so far.

