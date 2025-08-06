Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz takes motivation from father Agassi's inspiring leadership speech

Andre Agassi recently joined the Shore Capital Partner's Annual Leadership Academy, where he delivered an inspiring speech about leadership. This captured the attention of his daughter, Jaz Agassi, who dropped a sweet reaction, praising her father.Agassi is one of the most prominent personalities in the tennis community, thanks to his incredible performances throughout his career. He won a total of 60 ATP Tour-level singles titles, including eight Grand Slam titles. Following his retirement from the sport, he took up a coaching career, where he coached Novak Djokovic from 2017 to 2018 and then kept Grigor Dimitrov under his tutelage for two years.He is now usually seen playing pickleball with his wife and frequently shares updates about his endeavors on social media. Most recently, he attended the Executive Leadership Academy, where he had motivational conversations about staying focused and more. He shared glimpses of the session on his Instagram handle and penned a caption that read:&quot;Great time joining @jishbia for a fireside chat at Shore Capital Partner’s Annual Leadership Academy. Great conversation about leadership, mindset, and the power of staying focused on purpose. Thanks for having me,&quot; wrote Andre Agassi. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis post caught the attention of his daughter, who dropped a three-word reaction on her father's motivational partnership, writing:&quot;This is motivating,&quot; wrote Jaz.Jaz Agassi's comment on Instagram | Source: IG/@agassiThis isn't the first time she has commended her parents' endeavors. In March 2025, she shared a sweet reaction to her mother, Steffi Graf, practicing pickleball with Kim Clijsters.Andre Agassi opened up about the idea of his kids taking up tennis as their careers Andre Agassi sat for an interview with The Telegraph in 2018, where he opened up about his mindset involving his children, Jaden and Jaz Agassi, pursuing tennis as their careers. He revealed that he did not want his kids to take up the sport and emphasized his goal of breaking the 'cycle of dysfunction' from his childhood. Drawing from the experience of his time with his father, he said:&quot;Well, I do not wish my kids had taken up tennis. It’s too late to ask what I wish because they’re older; they’re 16 and 14,&quot; Andre Agassi said.He added:&quot;My goal: We all try to break the cycle of dysfunction in our childhood. And I’ve done my best to do that in areas that I feel that I was denied, and I try to be the person that my father was to me in areas of offering strength. But you do a lot more learning as a parent than you do teaching, and I am always trying to learn.&quot; Andre Agassi once shared an emotional confession about the relationship with his father, Mike. He also revealed how his experiences influenced his way of raising his kids.