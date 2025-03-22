Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz drops uplifting 2-word reaction to her mother practicing pickleball with Kim Clijsters

Steffi Graf shared a video of herself practicing pickleball with the Belgian former tennis player, Kim Clijsters. This caught the attention of the German's daughter, who shared a sweet reaction, motivating her mother.

Graf is one of the most prominent tennis players, having won 107 WTA titles and a Golden Slam in 1988. She recently also competed in the Pickleball Slam 3 and won the title with her husband, Andre Agassi, against Eugenie Bouchard and Andy Roddick.

She frequently shares updates about her pickleball practices and competitions on social media. Most recently, she shared a video on her Instagram handle, giving a glimpse of her pickleball practice session with Clijsters on her side. The post's caption read:

"Always good to be on @clijsterskim side of the court!!"

This post garnered the attention of her daughter, Jaz Agasi, who gushed over her mother's training session and dropped a two-word reaction in the comment section that read:

"Too good!"

Jaz Agassi's comment on Instagram

A few days ahead of this, Jaz also commented on her father, Andre Agassi's, video of him playing a recreational tennis game with fellow American former tennis player, Justin Gimelstob. The post's caption read:

“Little backyard rec game with @justingimelstob. Great time in Phoenix for the @arizonatennisclassic.”

Lauding his father's skills, she commented:

"Footwork goes crazy."

When Steffi Graf opened up about raising her children in America

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi started dating each other in 1999 and tied the knot in 2001. They welcomed their first son, Jaden Agassi, in October 2001, and after two years, Graf gave birth to their daughter, Jaz Elle. After having them, Graff raised them in America, choosing to leave Germany, and in an interview in 2011 with FürSie, Graf once opened up about the reason behind this step.

She said that she felt comfortable in Las Vegas and had most of her family around her.

"I feel very comfortable here. You live very unobserved. I also have most of my family around me. Andre's family lives here, my mother and my brother with his children," Steffi Graf said.

Following this, she said that she liked the fact that the American children were taught to give back to the society; something that wasn't emphasized much in Germany.

"Oh yes. Here in the USA, children learn early on to give back: They help out at the animal shelter, donate their toys or sell homemade baked goods to raise money for those in need. Community and a sense of community are very much cultivated, more so than in Germany. That's what I appreciate about life in the USA."

Steffi Graf won 22 Grand Slam singles titles in her exceptional tennis career.

