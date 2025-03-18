Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz drops 3-word reaction to American turning back the clock on the tennis court

Andre Agassi rolled back the years as he shared a video of him enjoying a recreational match, during his time in Phoenix. His footwork drew praise from his daughter Jaz.

Agassi was in Phoenix for the Arizona Tennis Classic, which was held last week and won by Joao Fonseca. The American was an integral part of the Challenger tournament in Phoenix, as he performed the honorary coin toss for the quarterfinal contest between Fonseca and Hugo Gaston. Fonseca, one of the brightest young talents on the tennis circuit, won the match and the title.

Andre Agassi is one of the most decorated players in tennis history and has eight Grand Slam titles to his name, which includes a remarkable four Australian Open titles. He was ranked the World No. 1 for 100+ weeks and is among the few players to have completed a Career Grand Slam.

Agassi has remained in touch with the game and recently posted a video of him playing a recreational tennis game with former American tennis player Justin Gimelstob and captioned it:

“Little backyard rec game with @justingimelstob. Great time in Phoenix for the @arizonatennisclassic.”

Agassi's daughter Jaz dropped a three-word reaction to her father’s craft on the court and wrote:

“Footwork goes crazy”

Screengrab of Jaz's comment on Andre Agassi's post. Source: Instagram @agassi

Agassi is married to fellow tennis legend Steffi Graf and the couple has two children. Their son Jaden is a professional baseball pitcher and made headlines at the MLB Draft League. Their daughter Jaz is into horseback riding and dancing.

"I gave up my childhood to be able to have my children’s childhood" - Andre Agassi

American tennis legend Andre Agassi. Source: Getty

Despite being among the greatest tennis players ever, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf have never pushed their children to play tennis. They have given them the utmost freedom to explore their career paths.

Agassi had noted how his father, Mike, had introduced him to tennis when he was just three years old and pushed him to pursue it as a career. He had admitted that he wanted to quit the sport but later began liking it. He channeled those experiences to raise his children.

"That feeling was very formative in my life. It puts you into a position of survival. It makes you raw. You start way too early in life to see it cynically. But I think now that I am raising my [two] children it’s grown in its profoundness because I try to imagine what it would have been like to say goodbye to my son three years ago or to say goodbye to my daughter a year ago," Andre Agassi told Inside Tennis in 2017.

Agassi added that his "trajectory-shaping" experience came too early in life and he did not want to do the same to his children.

"I gave up my childhood to be able to have my children’s childhood. At this stage I feel reconciled with all of it, but that doesn’t change the fact that was a very trajectory-shaping moment that happened in my opinion at way too young of an age," he said.

Agassi and Graf are professional pickleball players now and are among the best in the business. The duo recently won the Pickleball Slam 3 after beating Eugenie Bouchard and Andy Roddick.

