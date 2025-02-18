Eugenie Bouchard calls a truce after pickleball loss to Andre Agassi and wife Steffi Graf; invites her mother to pose with the legend

Eugenie Bouchard recently shared a picture with her mother and Andre Agassi after losing to him and his wife Steffi Graf at the Pickleball Slam 3. The Canadian was paired with Andy Roddick for the tournament's doubles event.

Agassi and Graf won their second consecutive title of the Pickleball Slam 3 on Sunday, February 16, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. After the win, they received a $1 million cash prize. It was one of the most anticipated matches as it saw several banters between Agassi and Bouchard on social media.

However, following this match, Eugenie Bouchard called a truce with the tennis legend, calling her mother to pose with him. Shortly after their competition, Bouchard shared a picture on her Instagram story, where Andre Agassi posed with her and her mother. The story's caption read:

"w @agassi & mom after such a great event."

Bouchard’s Instagram story (@geniebouchard)

Ahead of the match, Bouchard challenged the couple by warning them in a promo video shared on the tournament's Instagram page. Ready for her debut, she said:

"The Genie is out of the bottle, and I am ready to kick some a**."

Shortly after this, Graf reacted to this by replying to her statement in a video message, saying:

"We're gonna put the 'genie' back in the bottle."

Following this, Eugenie Bouchard took it hilariously that Graff trash-talked her.

"If you told me young that Steffi Graf would be trash talking me like this one day..😭😭😭😭"

This was Andre Agassi's third win at the Pickleball Slam and was the first appearance for Bouchard.

Eugenie Bouchard revealed how tennis has been advantageous for her in pickleball

In an interview with Tennis.com, Eugenie Bouchard spoke about how tennis has helped her in pickleball. She said she was placed in the center court in the latter sport and revealed that tennis was the reason. Bouchard added that while she initially did not like the placement, she has now found her footing.

"I'm on center court. Not because of my skill level in pickleball but because of what I achieved in tennis and what I'm bringing over from tennis to the pickleball world. I didn't like it at first because I was losing and I felt uncomfortable and awkward on the pickleball court. It was like, ‘Put me on the last court so no one sees the train wreck that's about to happen.' But I've slowly found my footing," said Eugenie Bouchard.

She also made her feelings known about success, saying:

"Success is going to a tournament and leaving with at least a win. For the first couple of tournaments, I would play singles, doubles and mixed doubles and be 0-3. There's just something really defeating about flying to a city and being on that plane back having not even won one match. You're like, ‘What am I doing here?' So thankfully I started getting wins."

Ahead of her clash at the Pickleball Slam 3, Eugenie Bouchard turned heads in a red dress while on an outing in Las Vegas, Nevada.

