"Ready to kick some a**" - Eugenie Bouchard issues word of caution to Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf ahead of Pickleball Slam 3

Eugenie Bouchard has warned Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf ahead of their clash at Pickleball Slam 3. Bouchard will be teaming up with former tennis World No. 1 Andy Roddick for the much-anticipated clash that will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on February 16.

Agassi and Graf are the reigning champions and will look to defend their title when they square off against Bouchard and Roddick in what is being called “The Duel in the Desert”.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The sport combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis and has been rapidly gaining popularity worldwide. Many former tennis players, like Jack Sock, have taken to the sport, while plenty of current stars also play it recreationally.

Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining encounter, Bouchard, who is making her debut at the Slam, sent a stern warning to the defending champs in a promo video shared on the tournament’s Instagram page.

“The Genie is out of the bottle and I’m ready to kick some a**,” she said.

Bouchard is one of the few players pursuing tennis and pickleball professionally. She was recently in action at the PPA Tour event in Tucson. She partnered with Sock for the mixed doubles and lost in the first round. The former World No. 5 had teamed up with Sock earlier when the duo competed at The Masters.

Andre Agassi backs pickleball but says tennis will be the 'Everest' of racket sports

Former World No. 1 Andre Agassi, who won a stunning eight Grand Slam titles, has strongly advocated for pickleball and its inclusive nature. The sport is easy to learn and unites people across skill levels, so it has a wider appeal.

However, the American pro maintains tennis will remain the ‘Everest’ of racket sports. Agassi said in a chat with Forbes Travel Guide:

"I’m a big supporter and I want to grow the game, not just in the United States but globally. I’m honest with tennis. I’m honest with pickleball. Tennis is the Everest of any racket sport. And I will proudly say there’s no question about it, but I will also say that pickle offers something to so many people that you have to appreciate it."

Agassi is becoming a legend and has been unbeaten in his two appearances at the Pickleball Slam. He had partnered with Roddick to win the title in the 2023 edition and then teamed up with his wife, Steffi Graf, to take the top honors in 2024. He’s now bidding for his third title on the trot when the couple takes on Roddick and Bouchard on Sunday, February 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi