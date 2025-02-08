Eugenie Bouchard drops 4-word reaction after seeing highlights of her & partner Jack Sock's mixed doubles pickleball loss in Tucson

Eugenie Bouchard reacted to the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) sharing a highlight of her and mixed doubles partner Jack Sock's loss in Tucson. Bouchard and Sock lost in straight sets in the first round.

Bouchard is currently a pro pickleball and a pro tennis player shuffling between the sports. In tennis, she last featured at the WTA 1000 event in her home country of Canada. In pickleball, she is currently playing at the PPA Tour event in Tucson.

Bouchard participated in the mixed doubles event with former tennis player Jack Sock. They played against the team of Lindsey Newman and Ivan Jakovljevic and lost 8-11, 5-11.

The winning point of the match was posted as a reel on the official Instagram page of the PPA. They captioned it:

"Tough start to the day for former tennis stars @jack.sock & @geniebouchard... Big win for @ivanjakovljevic.pb & @lindseynewman27 in Tucson."

Bouchard shared the Reel on her Instagram Story and wrote:

"PPA posting us losing."

Eugenie Bouchard's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @geniebouchard)

Eugenie Bouchard reveals the similarity between pickleball and tennis pros

Eugenie Bouchard and World's Top Pros Play Pickleball at Life Time PENN 1 - Source: Getty

Eugenie Bouchard was one of the top names on the WTA Tour in the mid-2010s. In 2014, she reached the semifinals of the Australian Open and the French Open before finishing runner-up at Wimbledon. She reached the quarterfinal again in Melbourne in 2015 but has since not been able to reach that stage of a Grand Slam again.

Bouchard achieved a career-high of World No. 5 and earned Tennis Canada's Female Player of the Year four times. After injuries derailed her tennis career, Bouchard shifted to pickleball and made her pro debut on the PPA Tour last year.

Recently, in a promotional video for Pickleball Slam 3, she claimed that pickleball and tennis pros are similar.

"Pickleball pros are very close to tennis pros. Everyone's athletic, especially in singles. It is very tough physically so you have to be in shape and often [one player will] play multiple matches in a day which is very different from tennis as well. So, being on the pro tour you have to be ready for that like endurance," Bouchard said.

The 30-year-old Canadian will feature alongside Andy Roddick at the Pickleball Slam 3 on February 16. They will face off against defending champions Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf for the $1 million prize money.

