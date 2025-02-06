Eugenie Bouchard makes bold comparison between pickleball and tennis pros ahead of Pickleball Slam 3 ft. Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, Andy Roddick

Eugenie Bouchard has claimed that pickleball pros and tennis pros are alike. The Canadian athlete, who has played both sports professionally, revealed the physical intensity required to play pickleball. She will partner Andy Roddick against Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf in the highly anticipated Pickleball Slam 3, scheduled for February 16.

In a recent promotional video shared by the official account of the Pickleball Slam 3 on Instagram, Bouchard detailed why she thinks pickleball and tennis pros are similar. She said:

"Pickleball pros are very close to tennis pros. Everyone's athletic, especially in singles. It is very tough physically so you have to be in shape and often [one player will] play multiple matches in a day which is very different from tennis as well. So, being on the pro tour you have to be ready for that like endurance."

Further, the 30-year-old talked about the men's singles format and how physically demanding it is. She added:

"I have total respect for all the pros out there."

Bouchard reached a career-high world No. 5 in 2014, a year that included a memorable Wimbledon final appearance. After battling injuries, she transitioned to professional pickleball in 2024, joining the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour.

At 30, Bouchard continues to pursue success in both sports, having most recently competed at the WTA 1000 event in Canada in August 2024. In less than two weeks, she will feature at the Pickleball Slam 3.

When Eugenie Bouchard cheekily reacted to praise from Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi ahead of Pickleball Slam 3

Eugenie Bouchard playing Pickleball - Source: Getty

Eugenie Bouchard is set to make her Pickleball Slam debut in February 2025, partnering former tennis star Andy Roddick to take on Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi for the million-dollar prize.

Bouchard has shown strong promise in the sport while continuing her tennis career. In a promotional video on Instagram last year, Graf and Agassi both expressed admiration for Bouchard's transition from tennis to pickleball, acknowledging the challenges of the move.

"Genie’s been really playing well this year, taking it professional," Graf said. "I think the jump from tennis into pickleball is not an easy transition, and doubles and mixed is so different from tennis, so it’s a little harder. We’re hoping she doesn’t have too much of an edge there."

Agassi added:

"To Stef’s point, I totally respect Genie for being one of the first ones to bridge that gap from tennis to pickle. The strength it takes, the courage it takes, to put yourself in a competitive environment, put yourself on the line in something that’s not terribly familiar to you, just shows her competitive nature."

Eugenie Bouchard shared the post on her Instagram Story and cheekily responded:

"They’re so nice. I don’t want to have to beat them in February."

In the first edition of the Pickleball Slam, Agassi partnered Roddick and defeated Michael Chang and John McEnroe. In the second edition, Agassi teamed up with his wife Graf to defeat the pair of Maria Sharapova and McEnroe. Agassi and Graf will defend their title this year on February 16.

